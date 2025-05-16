Rock ‘N Jock Celebrity Softball Game Partners with United States Marine Corps

Since 2007, Folds of Honor has led the effort to support families of America’s fallen or disabled military service members and first responders through educational scholarships, especially through the annual Rock ‘N Jock Celebrity Softball Game hosted by Folds of Honor Tennessee. This year, Folds of Honor Tennessee has partnered with the United States Marine Corps as part of celebrating the 250th anniversary of the military branches.

Hosted at Nashville’s First Horizon Park on June 2nd, this year’s game will be attended by 200 US Marines, thanks to the generosity of Rock ’N Jock Celebrity Softball Game sponsor Jockey International.

Additionally, fans will be treated to a pre-game performance by the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, followed by a performance of The Star-Spangled Banner by the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band and a presentation of the National Colors by the Marine Barracks Washington Color Guard.

“The Marine Corps’ 250th anniversary is an extraordinary milestone, and it’s a privilege to host 200 Marines at the Rock ‘N Jock game through our partnership with Folds of Honor,” said Mark Fedyk, President and COO, Jockey. “Supporting our military has long been a priority for Jockey and with our own 150th anniversary on the horizon next year, we’re reminded how deeply our company has always valued tradition, service and sacrifice.”

Fans will also have a chance to take photos with a static display military vehicle upon entry to the most patriotic game in America in addition to more fun photo opps around the stadium.

The fifth annual Rock ‘N Jock Celebrity Softball Game sponsored by Black Rifle Coffee Company, will feature a player roster including country artists Riley Green, HARDY, Justin Moore, Tyler Hubbard, RaeLynn, Warren Zeiders, Jordan Davis, as well as Comedians John Crist, Danae Hays and Jeff Dye; and 12x NCAA All-American swimmer Riley Gaines. GRAMMY-winner Lee Greenwood will also perform his iconic song “God Bless The USA” during the 7th Inning Stretch.

Folds of Honor Tennessee’s Rock ‘N Jock Celebrity Softball Game bridges together the worlds of sports, country music, comedy, pop culture and giving. Tickets are currently on-sale and can be purchased at firsthorizonpark.com.

