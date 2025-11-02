Rock Icon Bryan Adams Brings Acclaimed Photography to Nashville

Morrison Hotel Gallery presents #SHOTBYADAMS, an exclusive exhibition of photographic works by acclaimed artist Bryan Adams. Opening with a private reception on Friday, November 7 (6–9 PM) at 620 8th Ave S. in Nashville, the exhibition will be on view November 9 through December 7. (The public exhibition is by appointment only; please call (615) 583-7853 to reserve a spot.)

Renowned for his striking portraiture and the trust he cultivates with his subjects, Adams brings to Nashville a collection that transcends traditional photography. The exhibition features exceptional black-and-white prints presented beneath bespoke colored plexiglass, a refined process that transforms each image into a sculptural, light-driven object. The result is a body of work that feels both intimate and monumental—each portrait illuminated by its own aura.

“Bryan’s approach to printmaking is as distinctive as his eye,” says Nick Bonomo, COO of Morrison Hotel Gallery. “These works possess a rare physicality and depth. No one else is creating prints quite like this.”

Adams’ subjects include a remarkable cross-section of cultural icons—Mick Jagger, Queen Elizabeth II, Kate Moss, Amy Winehouse, Lana Del Rey, and Sean Penn among them. His portraits balance elegance and vulnerability, offering a timeless reflection on fame, identity, and presence.

A recipient of two German Lead Awards—for his acclaimed portraits of Mickey Rourke and Daphne Guinness—Adams continues to be recognized for both his artistic rigor and his technical innovation. His work has appeared in Interview, Harper’s Bazaar, and Vogue (UK and Germany), and his publication Zoo Magazine earned the prestigious Goldene Feder Award for excellence in visual storytelling.

With #SHOTBYADAMS, Morrison Hotel Gallery invites collectors and admirers alike to experience a rare convergence of photography, material artistry, and vision—through the unmistakable lens of Bryan Adams. His work has been exhibited at major galleries and museums around the world.

MORE EVENTS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email