Rock Band Staind to Bring The Tailgate Tour to FirstBank

Staind has announced The Tailgate Tour with long-time friends, Seether and featuring Saint Asonia and Tim Montana, beginning April 22, 2024 in Brandon, Mississippi and stopping in Franklin at FirstBank Amphitheater on April 23rd.

The Tailgate Tour reunites Staind and Seether for the first time in years. “I’m really looking forward to being back on the road with my good friends Seether, Tim Montana and Saint Asonia,” says lead vocalist Aaron Lewis in a statement. “It’s going to be a great time.”

The eleven-date trek begins April 22, 2024 with dates across the US, including Franklin, TN, Portland, ME and Grand Rapids, MI before wrapping up in Pelham, AL May 15.

Artist Presale tickets available Wednesday, November 29 and public tickets will go on sale Friday, December 1. Sign up for Artist Presale Tickets and purchase tickets at staindofficial.com