Rock Band Sister Hazel to Perform at Franklin Theatre

Iconic alt-rock/country band Sister Hazel, will bring their energetic show to The Franklin Theatre in Franklin, TN on Thursday, June 01, 2023.

Fans can expect a high-energy show with some brand-new Sister Hazel songs as well as popular fan favorites. The show starts at 8pm and doors open one hour before the show.

Franklin Theatre is located in historic downtown Franklin, at 419 Main St, Franklin, TN 37064.

Find tickets to the show here- https://www.franklintheatre.com/all-events/.

For more information on Sister Hazel, visit http://www.sisterhazel.com.

About SISTER HAZEL:

Originating from Gainesville, FL, Sister Hazel is comprised of five gifted, seasoned musicians whose well-spring of natural talent has been called “one of the Top 100 Most Influential Independent Performers of the last 15 years” by Performing Songwriter Magazine. Song “All for You,” topped the adult alternative charts during the summer of 1997 and the success propelled their album to platinum status. Since then, the band has become firmly established not only in rock and alternative music, but now in country with four back-to-back Billboard Top Country Albums Chart entries. They have most recently co-produced a cleverly themed EP compilation series entitled Elements, that includes a bonus seventh track that continued throughout the series. Living up to their fan-centered reputation, the band was a pioneer in the themed cruise industry by co-founding “The Rock Boat” and annually hosts events like the “Hazelnut Hang,” and “Camp Hazelnut” that focuses on creating unique experiences and interacting with the fans. Sister Hazel has been equally attentive to connecting with their audience through social media having amassed over a million social followers.