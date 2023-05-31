Robert Gasser Gifts Nashville Sounds Dominant Start in Birthday Win

Charlotte, N.C. – Nashville Sounds (26-26) starter Robert Gasser (3-1) had a 24th birthday to remember, tossing seven shutout innings as the Sounds blanked the Charlotte Knights (26-27) 4-0 on Wednesday at Truist Field.

Gasser was spectacular in his ninth start of the season. The left-hander scattered five hits over seven scoreless innings with a season-best nine strikeouts. Charlotte could manage just one extra-base hit against the Sounds starter in the afternoon and got multiple runners on base only once. It was also Gasser’s first start with no walks allowed this season.

Relievers Clayton Andrews and Bennett Sousa built off Gasser’s successful start with a few more zeros on the line score to finish things. Andrews retired three-straight to escape the eighth, then Sousa worked a 1-2-3 ninth to seal the victory.

The Sounds’ clutch hitter was Perkins who added three RBI, two hits and a run in the victory. Devanney also had a multi-hit game with a double, single and a pair of runs scored. Luis Urías had a knock in the eighth in his sixth rehab appearance for Nashville.

Tomorrow night the Sounds will look to Caleb Boushley (2-2, 4.95) for the start against the Knights. Charlotte’s starter will be left-hander Nate Fisher (4-5, 4.59). The first pitch is set for 6:04 p.m. CDT from Truist Field.

Post-Game Notes

The Nashville Sounds have the most shutouts in the International League with five. Only the Syracuse Mets are close with four shutouts entering the day.

Robert Gasser (7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 K) became the first Sounds starter to go seven innings and strike out nine batters this season. It is Gasser’s first seven scoreless inning performance since pitching seven scoreless and hitless innings for High-A Fort Wayne on June 19, 2022 at Lansing.

Gasser is the first pitcher in the league to reach the 60-strikeout threshold this season.

Luis Urías went 1-for-4 today with a single. The rehabbing Milwaukee infielder is batting .185 (5-for-27) with a double and RBI in six games with Nashville.

