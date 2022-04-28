Robert Bohrer Named Hillsboro School Principal

Longtime educator and Thompson’s Station Elementary Principal Robert Bohrer will be moving across the county to lead Hillsboro K-8 next year.

“Robert’s wide range of experience in elementary and middle schools makes him a perfect choice to lead the district’s K-8 school,” said Superintendent Jason Golden. “Anyone who knows Robert knows he is all about building relationships with families, students and staff. The Hillsboro School community will be in good hands with Mr. Bohrer.”

Bohrer is completing 32 years in education with 15 of those as a principal in Williamson County Schools. He spent ten and a half of those years at Crockett Elementary before being chosen to open Thompson’s Station four and half years ago. Prior to that time he served in the Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools and the Abilene Independent School District as a principal, assistant principal, middle school math and social studies teacher and an elementary/middle physical education teacher.

“I am fortunate to be able to say that I love my job. Knowing that I get to work each day with teachers, students and families to help mold the lives of our future is special,” said Bohrer. “It has been a joy to be the principal of TSES, and I can’t thank the Thompson’s Station community of teachers, students and parents enough for welcoming me into their lives for the past four years. To be joining Hillsboro School is exciting, and I cannot wait to begin meeting families and staff and working with the Hillsboro community.”

Bohrer earned a bachelor’s degree from West Liberty State College and a master’s from Tarleton State University.

He will begin his new role July 1, 2022, replacing Cameron Gish who is leaving the district at the end of the school year.