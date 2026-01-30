Roads Reopen In La Vergne After Crash Damages Gas Main

Traffic is flowing normally again in La Vergne after Nir Shreibman Boulevard and Ramsden Avenue were temporarily closed due to a vehicle crash.

La Vergne Police say the accident, which involved reckless driving, resulted in a gas main being struck, prompting officers to evacuate the immediate area as a safety precaution while emergency crews worked the scene.

Both roads have since reopened, and officials thanked residents and motorists for their patience and cooperation. P

