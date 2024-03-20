Road in Franklin to Close for Hours Due to Crash

March 20, 2024, 2pm – A crash on Wednesday has caused a road to close in Franklin.

An electric pole is currently being replaced in front of 438 Eddy Lane and has led to a road closure between Murfreesboro Road and Fort Grainger.

Police say those living in the area can use Eddy/Liberty to access their homes.

The area is expected to reopen around 8p.m.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Due to a vehicle crash, an electric pole is being replaced in front of 438 Eddy Ln. The road will be closed between Murfreesboro Rd. and Ft. Grainger. Local residents can use Eddy/Liberty to access their homes. The closure is expected until about 8p.m. pic.twitter.com/abJCsDIoLp — Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) March 20, 2024