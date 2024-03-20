Road in Franklin to Close for Hours Due to Crash

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

March 20, 2024, 2pm – A crash on Wednesday has caused a road to close in Franklin.

An electric pole is currently being replaced in front of 438 Eddy Lane and has led to a road closure between Murfreesboro Road and Fort Grainger.

Police say those living in the area can use Eddy/Liberty to access their homes.

The area is expected to reopen around 8p.m.

Morgan Mitchell
Morgan Mitchell
Morgan is a news editor who specializes in crime stories. Although she is a born and raised Memphian, she fell in love with the Middle Tennessee community when she attended MTSU. Go Raiders!

