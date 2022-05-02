Road Construction and Lane Closures This Week: 4/28-5/4/22

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3. MM 32-37

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. (Excl. Weekends) There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both WB and EB directions on I-24 in Davidson County.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (Excl. Weekends) There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both WB and EB directions on I-24 in Davidson County.

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3. MM 37-41

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (Excl. Weekends), There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both WB and EB directions on I-24 in Davidson County.

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3. MM 46.5 – 48

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., (Excl. Weekends) There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both WB and EB directions on I-24 in Davidson County.

The repair of the bridge on I-24 over Mill Creek MM 58-59

· 4/29 – 5/2, Continuous, There will be lane closures on I-24 EB over Mill Creek to set temporary barrier and start the bridge work

· 4/28, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-24 EB over Mill Creek to saw cut and stripe lane taper

Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Blvd.) EB ramp (Exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Pkwy. (Exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving.

· 5/2 – 5/4, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary intermittent closure of I-24 EB off-ramp at OHB for concrete island installation, and signal modification.

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Weekends) There will be lane closures on I-24 EB for construction activities.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (Excl. Weekends) There will be a temporary lane shift of the WB, right lane of Bell Rd. to install new traffic signal strain poles.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3. MM 191-196.5

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., (Excl. Weekends), There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the WB and EB directions on I-40 in Davidson County.

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3. MM 204-207.5

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., (Excl. Weekends), There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the WB and EB directions on I-40 in Davidson County.

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3. MM 207.5-213

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., (Excl. Weekends), There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the WB and EB directions on I-40 in Davidson County.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-65 & SR 245

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Excl. Weekends) There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading work. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

DAVIDSON/RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Part 2)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Weekends) There will be left lane closures EB and right lane closures WB for setting overhead gantries between MM 53 and 60. Multiple Rolling Road Blocks of 15 minute durations will take place nightly in the Westbound direction between MM 53 and 60.

· There will be left lane closures WB and right lane closures EB for setting overhead gantries between MM 53 and 60. Multiple Rolling Road Blocks of 15 minute durations will take place nightly in the Eastbound direction between MM 53 and 60.

MARSAHLL COUNTY, I-65

The resurfacing on I-65 from North of US 31A (SR 11) (LM 0.38) to the Maury County line MM 22-35

· Daily, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., (Excl. Weekends) There will be temporary lane closure on I-65 Northbound in Marshall County for milling and paving oprations. At least one lane will remain open

MONTGOMERY COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from MM 0.0 at the TN/KY state line to MM 5.0. Including concrete ramp repairs at the Exit 1, Trenton Road both east and west bound ramps.

· 5/1 – 5/4, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime lane closures both EB and WB for milling and paving operations. One lane to remain open at all times.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving mm108 – 119

· Sunday 5/1, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., I-65 & SR 25 will be closed both NB & SB at Exit 112 for bridge demolition. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and detoured onto Exit 112 off/on Ramps across SR25 to maintain traffic flow. Law Enforcement will be utilized to direct traffic @ I-65/SR25 intersection.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Rolling Road Blocks are possible NB and SB for bridge replacement and demolition nightly, along with lane closures for milling and paving operations also.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840,

The repair of the bridges on I-840 over South Garrison Branch MM 15.2 – 17.4

· 24/7, I-840 WB will be closed to do bridge repair work. WB traffic will be shifted to the EB side lane 1, all EB traffic will be running on lane 2/shoulder. Traffic will remain in one lane, for both directions for the entirety of the project.

The resurfacing on I-840 from near MM 8 to east of Liepers Creek Rd overpass. Including removal of pavement at bridge ends and expansion joint repair. MM 18.6 – 29.1

· 24/7, There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the WB and EB directions on I-40 in Williamson County.

WILSON COUNTY, I-40

Bridge widening on SR-171 over I-40, MM 222.6 – 227

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., I-40 EB and WB at SR 171 will have intermittent lane closures resurfacing activities.

CHEATHAM COUNTY SR 455

Grade, drain, pave of SR 455 + Levee construction (by others)

· 24/7, Continuous Full Road closure for the construction of levee (by others), box culvert, stream relocation and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 1

Full and partial depth repair of Portland Cement Concrete pavement and sidewalk on US 41 (US 70S, SR 1 Murfreesboro Rd.) from near Fesslers Lane (LM 20) to near Foster Ave.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Weekends) There will be multiple, alternating lane closures for guardrail, concrete and utility adjustment operations.

· Continuous, There will be alternating lane closures on Murfreesboro Rd. from Fesslers Ln. to Foster Ave. to remove and repour damaged concrete.

The resurfacing on SR 1 from near south of Woodmont Blvd. (LM 13) to 15th Ave. (LM 17)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Weekends), There will be multiple, alternating lane closures for concrete and utility adjustment operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) – Piedmont Move Prior

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (Excl. Weekends) There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Fairview Dr. for road grading and underground communications; detour will be in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

Repair of the bridge on SR 155 at the Cumberland River (Cockrill Bend) (LM 24.86)

· Nightly, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Saturday) There will be nightly lane closures on Briley Pkwy (SR 155) NB and SB at LM 24.86 at Cockrill Bend. One lane will remain open in each direction.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 & SR 76

Intersection Improvements, Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Grading Operations. Closures will be intermittent.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 12

Bicycles and Pedestrian Facilities mm16.8 – 19.3

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. & 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Sidewalk construction. Contractor to utilize 1 lane of traffic for safety and construction.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 13

Consisting of: the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on S.R. 149 and S.R. 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

· Daily, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grade work, bridge work, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Rd will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on 11/7/20. Blasting operations will continue on SR 149. Traffic on SR 149 will switch into the modified phase 4 alignment. Width reduced to 22′ for entire project.

SUMNER COUNTY, SR 109

Resurfacing SR-109 from Airport Road to US-31 MM 1.5-3.5

· Daily, 8 :30 a.m. – 3 p.m., US-31 will have intermittent lane closures for intersection improvements.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore’s Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53)

· Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (excluding weekends) We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic, and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) between the hours of 9AM and 3PM Monday thru Friday, and possibly on Saturday (although not currently scheduled) for various construction activity including paving and utility work throughout the project.

We are planning on having extended delays and possible lane closures for construction activities for the following side roads: Ashby Dr. Holly Tree Gap Rd, Long St., West Concord, Wikle Rd. and Mt. View Rd.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Local Programs: Sr-96 West Multi-Use Trail

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure on SR 96 for paving.

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.

WILLIAMSON SR 106

The replacement of a 60″ corrugated metal pipe on US 431 (SR 106) at MM 13.65

· 24/7, Continuous Full Road closure on SR 106 (Lewisburg Pk) between Carnton Ln and Eastern Flank Cir until June 30th for culvert replacement. Traffic will be detoured via SR 6 (Columbia Ave) and SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy). Detour signs will be in place.

WILSON COUNTY SR 171

Bridge widening on SR 171 over I-40, mm 4.57 – 5.29

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. SR 171 will have intermittent lane closures for bridge widening activities.

>>POTHOLE PATCHING / MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

*NOTE: All pothole repairs are weather contingent

SMITH COUNTY, I-40

Emergency In-place paving

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., I-40 east and westbound lanes at SR 141 will have intermittent lane closures for spot paving (MM 250 – 254).

SUMNER COUNTY US 31/SR 41

Emergency In-place paving

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., US31W/SR41 will have intermittent lane closures for in place paving activities in both directions.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

Emergency In-place paving

· Daily, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., MM26-27, Various lane and shoulder closures for running new lines and replacing power poles. Southbound off ramp at exit 5.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Drain Cleaning

· MM 49, Nightly 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., WB and EB lanes. There will be alternating lane closures for drain

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-40

Drain Cleaning

· MM 212.6 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., EB lanes. Lane # 1 will be closed for drain cleaning. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-440

Drain Cleaning

· MM6-6.5, Nightly 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., WB lanes. Lane # 1 will be closed for drain cleaning. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

· MM 6.6-6.8, Nightly 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., WB lanes. Lane # 1 will be closed for drain cleaning. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Drain Cleaning

· MM 87, Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., NB lanes. Lane # 1 will be closed for drain cleaning. Two lanes will remain open at all times. Emergency drain cleaning. Trinity lane

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.