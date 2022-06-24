Road Construction and Lane Closures for 6-24-29-2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE

MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES

June 23 – 29, 2022

To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]

and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body.

To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to [email protected]

and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit

ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-24 EB for construction activities.

Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Blvd.) EB ramp (Exit 62), including

grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Pkwy. (Exit

60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a temporary, intermittent closure of the I-24 EB off-ramp at

OHB for pavement markings and signal modification.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-65 & SR 245

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit

ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Excl. Weekends) There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in

both directions for grading work. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

DAVIDSON/RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24

The expansion of the Intelligent Transportation System from Bell Road to Waldron Road. (I-24

Motion Project)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a right lane clousre WB for guardrail installation. Three lanes

will remain open at all time.

MARSAHLL COUNTY, I-65

The resurfacing on I-65 from North of US 31A (SR 11) (LM 0.38) to the Maury County line MM 22-35

 Nightly., 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., (Excluding Weekends) There will be emergency lane closure on I-65

Northbound in Marshall County for milling and paving operations. At least one lane will remain

open

MONTGOMERY COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from MM 0.0 at the TN/KY state line to MM 5.0. Including concrete ramp

repairs at the Exit 1, Trenton Road both east and west bound ramps.

TDOT Region 3 • 6601 Centennial Boulevard • Nashville, Tennessee 37243

Tel: 615-741-7446 • Cell: 615-961-6717 • Email: [email protected]

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excluding Wknds) There will be nighttime lane closures both EB and WB

for milling and paving operations. One lane to remain open at all times.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving mm108 – 119

 6/27, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. Alternating Lane Closures, for setting barrier rail NB nightly.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near Baker Road to east of Medical Center Pkwy. MM 70 – 80

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for milling operations.

Three lanes will remain open at all times. Thurs 6/16 will only be in WB direction. Sunday 6/19 will

only be in EB direction

The retracing of pavment markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state

routes in Region 3.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both

the WB and EB directions on I-24 in Rutherford Co. (MM 63-96)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

The retracing of pavment markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state

routes in Region 3.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both

the NB and SB directions on I-840 in Rutherford Co. (mm 66-77)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on I-65 SB from mm 55.40 to mm 56.00 for

barrier rail installation.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840,

The resurfacing on I-840 from near MM 8 to east of Liepers Creek Rd overpass. Including removal of

pavement at bridge ends and expansion joint repair. MM 18.6 – 29.1

 Daily, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-840 in both directions for milling

and paving operations. One lane will remain open in each direction.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 1

The repair of the bridge on U.S. 70S (S.R. 1, Harding Pike) over Sugartree Creek (L.M. 12.95)

 Continuous, There will be a continuous right lane closure on SR 1 WB for bridge repair through

June 30th.

Full and partial depth repair of Portland Cement Concrete pavement and sidewalk on US 41 (US 70S,

SR 1 Murfreesboro Rd.) from near Fesslers Lane (LM 20) to near Foster Ave.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m, There will be alternating lane closures on Murfreesboro Rd. from Fesslers

Ln. to Foster Ave. to repair damaged concrete.

The resurfacing on SR 1 from near south of Woodmont Blvd. (LM 13) to 15th Ave. (LM 17)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Weekends), There will be multiple, alternating lane closures for

concrete and utility adjustment operations.

TDOT Region 3 • 6601 Centennial Boulevard • Nashville, Tennessee 37243

Tel: 615-741-7446 • Cell: 615-961-6717 • Email: [email protected]

MACON COUNTY SR 52

Resurfacing SR 52 from Whitaker Lane to White Lane

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., SR 52 will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing actives

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) –

Piedmont Move Prior

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (Excl. Weekends) There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR

112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhead

power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Fairview Dr. for road grading and

underground communications; detour will be in place.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 106

The resurfacing on U.S. 431 (SR 106) from near SR 254 (OHB) to near Harding Pike.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be multiple, alternating lane closures on SR 106 for milling,

degrassing an utility adjustment operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

The randim on-call signing on various Intersate and State Routes

 MM 15.5 – 16 – 3.5, Nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR155 (Briley

PKWY) for the installiation of extruded panel signs.

 MM 19 – 19.5, Nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be alternating lane closures on SR155 (Briley

PKWY) for the installiation of extruded panel signs.

MACON COUNTY SR 10

Resurfacing SR-10 from Public Square to to Elington Drive

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., SR 52 will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing actives

MACON COUNTY SR 52

Resurfacing SR 52 from Whitaker Lane to White Lane

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., SR 52 will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing actives

MONTGOMERY COUNTY US 41A/SR 12

Bicycles and Pedestrian Facilities mm16.8 – 19.3

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. & 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Sidewalk construction. Contractor to utilize 1 lane of traffic

for safety and construction.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 13

Consisting of: the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall

and paving on S.R. 149 and S.R. 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

 Daily, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for

clearing, grade work, bridge work, and/or paving operations. Mayhew Rd will remain closed. Traffic

on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on 11/7/20. Blasting operations will

continue on SR 149. Traffic on SR 149 will switch into the modified phase 4 alignment. Width

reduced to 22' for entire project.

TDOT Region 3 • 6601 Centennial Boulevard • Nashville, Tennessee 37243

Tel: 615-741-7446 • Cell: 615-961-6717 • Email: [email protected]

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10 / US 231

The resurfacing of SR10 (US 231) from SR269 (L.M. 4.29) to North of Volunteer Road (L.M. 8.63)

 Daily, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., There will be lane closures both NB and SB for milling and paving

operations. One lane to remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two croncrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on

SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to east of I-840 (LM 9).

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

LPLM: Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR-1

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. LPLM: Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR-1

The resurfacing on US-41 (SR-1) from East of South Rutherford Blvd to west of Cripple Creek.

 Daily, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for milling activities. One lane will

remain open in each direction.

RUTHERFORD SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy)

from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

 Daily, 9 a.m – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures to restriping pavement markings from

Bridge Avenue to Old Fort Pkwy. This restriping is needed to implement long term lane closures

for phased construction.

SMITH COUNTY SR 85

Resurfacing SR 85 from SR-80 to Jackson County Line

 Daily, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., SR 85 will have intermittent lane closures for resurfacing actives

SMITH COUNTY SR 141

Resurfacing SR 141 from Crowder Lane to Dekalb County Line

 Daily, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., Resurfacing SR 141 from Crowder Lane to Dekalb County Line

SUMNER COUNTY SR 174

Intersection improvements at SR 174 and Upper Station Camp Creek Road

 Daily, 8:30 a.m. – 2: 30 p.m., SR 174 will have intermittent lane closures for intersection

improvements.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane (LM 15.93) to

Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53)

 Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (excluding weekends) We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of

traffic, and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) between the hours of 9AM and 3PM

Monday thru Friday, and possibly on Saturday (although not currently scheduled) for various

construction activity including paving and utility work throughout the project.

We are planning on having extended delays and possible lane closures for construction activities

for the following side roads: Ashby Dr. Holly Tree Gap Rd, Long St., West Concord, Wikle Rd. and

TDOT Region 3 • 6601 Centennial Boulevard • Nashville, Tennessee 37243

Tel: 615-741-7446 • Cell: 615-961-6717 • Email: [email protected]

Mt. View Rd.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR

252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility

relocations and grading work.

WILLIAMSON SR 106

The replacement of a 60" corrugated metal pipe on US 431 (SR 106) at MM 13.65

 24/7, Continuous Full Road closure on SR 106 (Lewisburg Pk) between Carnton Ln and Eastern

Flank Cir until June 30th for culvert replacement. Traffic will be detoured via SR 6 (Columbia Ave)

and SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy). Detour signs will be in place.

WILSON COUNTY SR 24

Emergency Bridge Repair on I-40 over US70/Sparta Pike

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., SR 24 will have alternating lane closures for bridge repair activities.

WILSON COUNTY SR 171

Bridge widening on SR 171 over I-40, mm 4.57 – 5.29

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures for bridge painting activities

>> MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

CHEATHAM / ROBERTSON COUNTY I-24

Slope Mowing

 6/25 – 6/26, 5 a.m. – 10 a.m., Slope mowing in various locations along east and westbound lanes

HICKMAN COUNTY I-40

Milling and Paving

 6/23, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., Paving will be conducted in both lanes of I-40 WB.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless

of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the

contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic

cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone

for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by

checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a

cell phone while behind the wheel.

###