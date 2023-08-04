Road Construction and Lane Closures 8-4-9-2023

MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES
August 3 – 9, 2023
RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24
The resurfacing on I-24 from E of Epps Mill Road through Bedford County to the Coffee County Line.
8/6, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures EB for pavement marking activities. (MM 90-97)
CHEATHAM COUNTY I-40
The repair of the bridge on I-40 over the Harpeth River
8/4 at 8 p.m. continuously until 8/7 at 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure in the WB direction
from Friday to Monday to install deck membrane & paving operations. (MM188)
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40
The resurfacing on I-40 from U.S. 70S (S.R.1) (L.M. 4.71) to near U.S. 70 (S.R. 24, Charlotte Pike) (l.M.
9.61)
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (except weekends) There will be alternating lane and ramp closures for
milling and paving operations.
SR 1 (Broadway) Bridge over CSX and 11th Ave
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a left lane closure on I-40 WB for trucks exiting the lay down
yard. (MM-209 – 210)
The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the
Donelson Pike interchange
8/4, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be rolling roadblocks in both directions for blasting operations.
Blasts are tentatively scheduled for 1PM on 8/2.
DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40
The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in
Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County
Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closure in both directions for
trenching and boring operations at various locations throughout the project limits.
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary nighttime lane closure to remove guardrail, set
barrier rail, and install an attenuator at each location listed.
o MM 190-192
o MM191-193
TDOT Region 3 • 6601 Centennial Boulevard • Nashville, Tennessee 37243
Tel: 615-741-7446 • Cell: 615-961-6717 • Email: Rebekah.Hammonds@tn.gov
o MM193-196
o MM192-193
HUMPHREYS / HICKMAN COUNTIES
The resurfacing of I-40 in Humphreys and Hickman County from MM 134.75 to MM 149.5
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary nighttime lane closures in both directions for
paving operations. (MM 135 – 141)
WILSON COUNTY I-40
ITS Maintenance
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-40 WB for the installation of flashing
beacon signs.
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-440
The installation of an overhead sign structure on I-440 WB at the I-65 ramp (L.M. 5.2)
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating shoulder closures on I-440 WB at Exit 5 to I-65 to
begin foundation work
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65 / SR 254
The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit
ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB)
in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.
GILES COUNTY I-65
The resurfacing on I-65 from the Alabama state line to S of U.S. 64 (S.R. 15) including thin epoxy
overlay on the bridge over S.R. 273
Nightly, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for milling and paving. One lane will
remain open at all times.
MAURY COUNTY I-65
Resurfacing I-65 from Marshall County line to near SR-99
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be a temporary lane closure on I-65 NB and SB for paving
operations. One lane will remain open at all times.
Grading, Paving and bridges at I-65 and SR 99 interchange.
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be a temporary lane closure on I-65 NB and SB to paint bridge
rails
ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65
Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway
maintenance, one lane will always remain open.
The resurfacing of I-65 from Sumner County line to the bridge over Honey Run Creek (MM 112).
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for clipping
shoulders. (MM 104 – 112)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65
I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road
Daily, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., excl. weekends, There will be rolling roadblocks on I-65 NB and SB from
LM 55.4 to LM 56.0 for blasting operations.
The random on-call extruded panel installation on interstates and state routes.
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on I-65 NB and SB from LM 60 to LM74 for
median mile marker replacement. (MM 60-74)
RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840
The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on
SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).
8/5, 4 a.m. – 11 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 to remove falsework for the
overpass bridge widening.
The resurfacing of I-840 from the West Fork Stones River Bridge to near Exit 61
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 for milling and paving
activities.
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1
Replacement of Broadway Bridge
Continuous closure until 9/8, Broadway bridge will be closed continuously from 8 th Avenue to 13 th
Avenue for bridge replacement.
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11
The resurfacing on S.R. 11 from the Sumner County line to Robertson County Line
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure for milling and paving operations.
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45
The resurfacing on SR 45 (OHB) from SR 65 (Whites Creek Pike) to U.S. 41 (U.S. 31W, SR 11, Dickerson
Pike)
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Excl. Sunday There will be lane closures on Old Hickory Blvd. from Whites
Creek Pike to Dickerson Pike for for paving, striping, snowplowable markers, rumble stripe,
guardrail installation and earth pad work.
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65
The construction of pedestrian facilities on S.R. 65 (West Trinity Lane) from U.S. 31W (U.S. 41, S.R. 11,
Dickerson Pike) to west of Hampton Street.
Daily, 9a.m. – 3 p.m., there will be lane closures in both directions on W Trinity Lane to install pole and
cabinet foundation and underground work.
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 112
SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.)
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike
in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation
of water line, underground communications and overhead power. Courtney Avenue, Kings Lane,
West Hamilton Lane and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will be closed.
Flaggers will be utilized.
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155
The resurfacing on SR 155 from U.S. 41 (S.R. 1, Murfreesboro Road) (LM 4.30) to near NERR Railroad
underpass (LM 9.00), including bridge expansion joint repair.
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR 155 from SR 1 to near the
NERR Railroad underpass for milling.
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 265
The improvement of the intersection on SR 45 (Old Hickory Blvd) at SR 265 (Central Pike), including
grading, drainage, paving, retaining wall and signals.
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., excluding weekends, there will be alternating lane closures on Central Pike
at the intersection of Old Hickory Blvd.; there will be a closure of the southbound turning lane on
Old Hickory Blvd, to westbound Central Pike, for saw cutting, sidewalk, retaining wall and curb &
gutter installation.
MAURY COUNTY SR 396
Interchange ramp improvements at Kedron Rd in Spring Hill
8/6 – 8/9, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nightly ramp closures from Saturn Pkwy EB onto Kedron Rd.
The ramp will re-open every morning
MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76
Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Temporary ane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage
installation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 48
The repair of the bridges on S.R. 48 over Bartons Creek (L.M. 0.40) and Louise Creek (L.M. 3.36).
Continuous, The bridges will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the old bridge and
reconstruct. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary signals at each bridge.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10
The resurfacing on S.R. 10 from the Bedford County line (L.M. 0.00) to S.R. 269 East. (L.M. 4.29)
8/3 – 8/5, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. & 8/7 – 8/9, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures for
bridge work, striping, snowplowables, rumble stripe, and sign installation.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 96
The resurfacing on SR-96 from Carol Drive (L.M. 6.45) to near I-24 (L.M. 9.5)
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR-96 for paving operations.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99
The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy)
from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime flagging operations for open cut installation of
utility casing.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266
The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on
SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations for paving activities to shift traffic in several
locations throughout the project.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6
The resurfacing on U.S. 31 (S.R. 6) from Concord Road (L.M. 18.53) to near Town Center Way (L.M.
21.36)
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closure for milling and paving operations.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 46
The resurfacing on S.R. 46 from the Natchez Trace Parkway (L.M. 12.00) to Green Chapel Road (L.M.
19.32)
Daily, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be a lane closure for final striping and guardrail installations.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96
Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR
252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for traffic control
and grading operations.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106
I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road
Daily, 9a.m. – 3 p.m., (excl. Sunday) There will be intermittent flagging operation on Lewisburg
Pike (SR 106) from LM 3.7 to LM 4.0 for construction activities.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 252
The resurfacing on S.R. 252 from north of Raintree Parkway (L.M. 7.77) to near U.S. 31 (S.R. 6,
Franklin Road) (L.M. 13.33)
9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure on Wilson Pk from Church St to Raintree Pkwy for
lowering castings.
8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on Church St from Franklin Rd to Wilson Pk for milling
and paving operations.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 253
The random on-call extruded panel repair on interstates and state routes.
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on Concord Road near I-65 for sign repair.
WILSON COUNTY SR 109
The grading, drainage, signals and paving on SR-109 at the I-40 off ramps
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Temporary lane closures for grading, drainage and signal installation.
Scheduled Maintenance Work
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24
Mill and Fill as needed
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Various lane closures and shoulder closed as needed MM 32-40
HUMPHREYs COUNTY I-40
Bridge inspection
8/8, 8 A.M. – 3 P.M., There will be a lane closures on I-40 over Buffalo River both EB and WB for
inspection of beams (mm 139-142)
WILSON COUNTY I-840
Milling and Paving
8/3, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., EB right hand lane closure for milling and paving operations (MM71-72)
Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless
of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the
contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.