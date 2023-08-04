Road Construction and Lane Closures 8-4-9-2023

MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE

August 3 – 9, 2023

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from E of Epps Mill Road through Bedford County to the Coffee County Line.

 8/6, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures EB for pavement marking activities. (MM 90-97)

CHEATHAM COUNTY I-40

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over the Harpeth River

 8/4 at 8 p.m. continuously until 8/7 at 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure in the WB direction

from Friday to Monday to install deck membrane & paving operations. (MM188)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from U.S. 70S (S.R.1) (L.M. 4.71) to near U.S. 70 (S.R. 24, Charlotte Pike) (l.M.

9.61)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (except weekends) There will be alternating lane and ramp closures for

milling and paving operations.

SR 1 (Broadway) Bridge over CSX and 11th Ave

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a left lane closure on I-40 WB for trucks exiting the lay down

yard. (MM-209 – 210)

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the

Donelson Pike interchange

 8/4, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be rolling roadblocks in both directions for blasting operations.

Blasts are tentatively scheduled for 1PM on 8/2.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in

Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

 Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closure in both directions for

trenching and boring operations at various locations throughout the project limits.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary nighttime lane closure to remove guardrail, set

barrier rail, and install an attenuator at each location listed.

o MM 190-192

o MM191-193

TDOT Region 3 • 6601 Centennial Boulevard • Nashville, Tennessee 37243

Tel: 615-741-7446 • Cell: 615-961-6717 • Email: Rebekah.Hammonds@tn.gov

o MM193-196

o MM192-193

HUMPHREYS / HICKMAN COUNTIES

The resurfacing of I-40 in Humphreys and Hickman County from MM 134.75 to MM 149.5

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary nighttime lane closures in both directions for

paving operations. (MM 135 – 141)

WILSON COUNTY I-40

ITS Maintenance

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-40 WB for the installation of flashing

beacon signs.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-440

The installation of an overhead sign structure on I-440 WB at the I-65 ramp (L.M. 5.2)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating shoulder closures on I-440 WB at Exit 5 to I-65 to

begin foundation work

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65 / SR 254

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit

ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB)

in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

GILES COUNTY I-65

The resurfacing on I-65 from the Alabama state line to S of U.S. 64 (S.R. 15) including thin epoxy

overlay on the bridge over S.R. 273

 Nightly, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for milling and paving. One lane will

remain open at all times.

MAURY COUNTY I-65

Resurfacing I-65 from Marshall County line to near SR-99

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be a temporary lane closure on I-65 NB and SB for paving

operations. One lane will remain open at all times.

Grading, Paving and bridges at I-65 and SR 99 interchange.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be a temporary lane closure on I-65 NB and SB to paint bridge

rails

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway

maintenance, one lane will always remain open.

The resurfacing of I-65 from Sumner County line to the bridge over Honey Run Creek (MM 112).

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for clipping

shoulders. (MM 104 – 112)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

 Daily, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., excl. weekends, There will be rolling roadblocks on I-65 NB and SB from

LM 55.4 to LM 56.0 for blasting operations.

The random on-call extruded panel installation on interstates and state routes.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on I-65 NB and SB from LM 60 to LM74 for

median mile marker replacement. (MM 60-74)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on

SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

 8/5, 4 a.m. – 11 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 to remove falsework for the

overpass bridge widening.

The resurfacing of I-840 from the West Fork Stones River Bridge to near Exit 61

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 for milling and paving

activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Replacement of Broadway Bridge

 Continuous closure until 9/8, Broadway bridge will be closed continuously from 8 th Avenue to 13 th

Avenue for bridge replacement.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The resurfacing on S.R. 11 from the Sumner County line to Robertson County Line

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure for milling and paving operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

The resurfacing on SR 45 (OHB) from SR 65 (Whites Creek Pike) to U.S. 41 (U.S. 31W, SR 11, Dickerson

Pike)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Excl. Sunday There will be lane closures on Old Hickory Blvd. from Whites

Creek Pike to Dickerson Pike for for paving, striping, snowplowable markers, rumble stripe,

guardrail installation and earth pad work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65

The construction of pedestrian facilities on S.R. 65 (West Trinity Lane) from U.S. 31W (U.S. 41, S.R. 11,

Dickerson Pike) to west of Hampton Street.

 Daily, 9a.m. – 3 p.m., there will be lane closures in both directions on W Trinity Lane to install pole and

cabinet foundation and underground work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike

in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation

of water line, underground communications and overhead power. Courtney Avenue, Kings Lane,

West Hamilton Lane and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will be closed.

Flaggers will be utilized.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

The resurfacing on SR 155 from U.S. 41 (S.R. 1, Murfreesboro Road) (LM 4.30) to near NERR Railroad

underpass (LM 9.00), including bridge expansion joint repair.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR 155 from SR 1 to near the

NERR Railroad underpass for milling.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 265

The improvement of the intersection on SR 45 (Old Hickory Blvd) at SR 265 (Central Pike), including

grading, drainage, paving, retaining wall and signals.

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., excluding weekends, there will be alternating lane closures on Central Pike

at the intersection of Old Hickory Blvd.; there will be a closure of the southbound turning lane on

Old Hickory Blvd, to westbound Central Pike, for saw cutting, sidewalk, retaining wall and curb &

gutter installation.

MAURY COUNTY SR 396

Interchange ramp improvements at Kedron Rd in Spring Hill

 8/6 – 8/9, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nightly ramp closures from Saturn Pkwy EB onto Kedron Rd.

The ramp will re-open every morning

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Temporary ane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage

installation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 48

The repair of the bridges on S.R. 48 over Bartons Creek (L.M. 0.40) and Louise Creek (L.M. 3.36).

 Continuous, The bridges will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the old bridge and

reconstruct. Traffic will be controlled by a temporary signals at each bridge.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 10

The resurfacing on S.R. 10 from the Bedford County line (L.M. 0.00) to S.R. 269 East. (L.M. 4.29)

 8/3 – 8/5, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. & 8/7 – 8/9, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures for

bridge work, striping, snowplowables, rumble stripe, and sign installation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 96

The resurfacing on SR-96 from Carol Drive (L.M. 6.45) to near I-24 (L.M. 9.5)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR-96 for paving operations.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy)

from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime flagging operations for open cut installation of

utility casing.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on

SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be flagging operations for paving activities to shift traffic in several

locations throughout the project.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on U.S. 31 (S.R. 6) from Concord Road (L.M. 18.53) to near Town Center Way (L.M.

21.36)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closure for milling and paving operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 46

The resurfacing on S.R. 46 from the Natchez Trace Parkway (L.M. 12.00) to Green Chapel Road (L.M.

19.32)

 Daily, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be a lane closure for final striping and guardrail installations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR

252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for traffic control

and grading operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

 Daily, 9a.m. – 3 p.m., (excl. Sunday) There will be intermittent flagging operation on Lewisburg

Pike (SR 106) from LM 3.7 to LM 4.0 for construction activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 252

The resurfacing on S.R. 252 from north of Raintree Parkway (L.M. 7.77) to near U.S. 31 (S.R. 6,

Franklin Road) (L.M. 13.33)

 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure on Wilson Pk from Church St to Raintree Pkwy for

lowering castings.

 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on Church St from Franklin Rd to Wilson Pk for milling

and paving operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 253

The random on-call extruded panel repair on interstates and state routes.

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on Concord Road near I-65 for sign repair.

WILSON COUNTY SR 109

The grading, drainage, signals and paving on SR-109 at the I-40 off ramps

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Temporary lane closures for grading, drainage and signal installation.

Scheduled Maintenance Work

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Mill and Fill as needed

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Various lane closures and shoulder closed as needed MM 32-40

HUMPHREYs COUNTY I-40

Bridge inspection

 8/8, 8 A.M. – 3 P.M., There will be a lane closures on I-40 over Buffalo River both EB and WB for

inspection of beams (mm 139-142)

WILSON COUNTY I-840

Milling and Paving

 8/3, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., EB right hand lane closure for milling and paving operations (MM71-72)

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless

of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the

contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.