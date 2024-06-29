Road Construction and Lane Closures 6-29-7-3-2024

MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES

June 27 – July 3, 2024

*NOTE* TDOT will halt all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways for the 4th of July holiday travel period beginning at noon on Wednesday, July 3, until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, July 8.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from W of Trough Springs Rd to Robertson Co Line.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for Scoring the shoulders, installing pavement markings, and placing Thermoplastic. (MM 11-17)

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near the Stones River to east of the CSXT Railroad.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating nighttime lane closures on I-24 EB and WB for milling and paving activities. (MM 78-82)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The repair of the bridge on I-40 over Clifton Avenue (L.M. 14.59)

Continuous, There will be a continuous shoulder closure I-40 EB for a noise wall and parapet repair on the Bridge over Clifton Avenue.

Survey- Median Jersey barrier catch basins

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be inside lane closures on I-40 EB and WB for survey work to the I-40 interchange. Traffic control will be provided by Superior Traffic Control. (mm 212-216)

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

Daily, 1 p.m., There will be an alternating Rolling Roadblock on I-40 in both directions for blasting. (MM214 – 220)

Misc. Drain Cleaning

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Single EB lane closure for drain cleaning. (MM 213-218)

WILSON COUNTY I-40

The random on-call sign replacement on various interstates and state routes.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a mobile single left lane closure EB and WB for sign replacements. (MM 223 – 236)

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the Smartway Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be daytime shoulder closures in both directions for fiber optic cable installation throughout the project limits.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be nighttime single lane closures in both directions for guardrail installation from MM 181.0 to 196.6.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The random on-call sign replacement on various interstates and state routes.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a temporary ramp closure at Exit 98 (Millersville / Goodlettsville) on I-65 NB to drill sign foundations. Temporary closure will occur at midnight to reduce traffic impact. (MM 96-97)

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a temporary ramp closure at Exit 96 (Rivergate Pkwy) on I-65 SB to drill sign foundations. Temporary closure will occur at midnight to reduce traffic impact. (MM 95-96)

The repair of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement on I-65 from SR 155 (Briley Pkwy) to SR 386 (Vietnam Veterans Blvd) (MM 89 – 95)

6/21 at 8 p.m. continuously until 6/23 at 12 p.m., There will be alternating lane shifts on I-65 SB starting at around MM 95.4 to MM 90.2 to saw, repair and replace damaged concrete areas. Two lanes will remain open.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-65, in both directions to saw damaged concrete. The Briarville ramp to I-65 NB will be closed. The ramps from Briley Parkway and Ellington Pkwy to I-65 NB will be reduced to one lane.

On call concrete pavement repair at various location in Region 3

6/28 at 8 p.m. continuously until 6/30 at 12 p.m., There will be alternating lane shifts on I-65 SB starting at around MM 95.4 to MM 90.2 to saw, repair and replace damaged concrete areas. Two lanes will remain open.

HICKMAN COUNTY I-40

The repair of the bridges on I-40 over Sugar Creek and Resurfacing on I-40

6/25 – 6/26, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a temporary lane closures on I-40 EB and WB for milling operations. One lane will remain open at all times.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, One lane will remain open at all times.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary ramp closures on I-65 NB and SB at Exit 112 for grinding the concrete ramps. Only one ramp will be closed at a time.

WILSON COUNTY I-840

The resurfacing on I-840 from north of Stewarts Ferry Pike (L.M. 4.80) to south of the I-40 ramp (L.M. 10.50)

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures EB and WB for milling and paving operations on the shoulders and mainline. There will be brief ramp closures at the Central Pike and Stewart’s Ferry Pike interchanges. (MM 4-10)

WILLIAMSON Co. I-840

Repair of bridge over CSX Railroad

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-840 EB before Exit 28 for expansion joint repair, texture coating, epoxy overlay, and striping.

Milling and Paving

7/1, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Alternating WB lanes 1 ,2, and 3 will be closed for milling and paving activities

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

The construction of pedestrian facilities on U.S. 41 (U.S. 70, SR 1, Murfreesboro Road) from Division Street (L.M. 18.35) to Menzler Road (L.M. 20.43) in Nashville.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures, in both directions, on Lafayette Street from 4th Street to Fesslers Avenue for installation of signalization items and asphalt removal from pedestrian refuge islands.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 100

The bridge repair on SR 100 over Harpeth River

Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane for a bridge repair. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at the bridge.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Millcreek bridge (LM 1.72) to SR 254 (OHB) (LM 4.24), including bridges, retaining walls, signals and lighting.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for placement of barrier rail, blasting for grade work and clearing operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

On-Call concrete pavement repair at various locations in Region 3

6/27 & 6/30, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m . There will be a lane shift on Briley Pkwy at Clarksville Pike S., Exit 21B to saw damaged concrete areas. Ramp will remain open.

7/1 at 8 p.m. continuously until 7/3 at 6 a.m., There will be a lane shift on Briley Pkwy at Clarksville Pike S., Exit 21B to pull and replace damaged concrete areas. Ramp will remain open.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 174

The resurfacing on SR 174 in Sumner County from Albert Gallatin Avenue to South Tunnel Road

Daily, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be Flagging operations for milling and paving on Dobbins Pike.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on SR 55 over I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure on Donelson Pk for Paving operations.

WILSON COUNTY SR 26

Grading, drainage, paving, and traffic signal on Briskin Lane (Local Program)

Continuous, There will be lane closures NB and SB on Sparta Pike for the removal of a median island and grading operations for a turn lane expansion. Sparta Pike will have one lane of travel open in both directions.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 386

The random on-call sign replacement on various interstates and state routes.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be single left lane closure EB and WB for sign replacements.

DICKSON COUNTY SR 46

The Construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek (LM 19.06).

Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing box and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage installation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 12 – SR 13/48

The construction of a Concrete Box Culvert on US-41A Bypass (SR-12) near SR-13/SR-48 (LM 12.85), including grading, drainage, and paving.

Continuous, Lane closure for relocating barrier rail to right lane and keeping the right lane closed. Closing turning lane from SR13/48 North to SR 12 East.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 48

The repair of the bridges on S.R. 48 over Bartons Creek (L.M. 0.40) and Louise Creek (L.M. 3.36).

Continuous The bridges will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the old bridge and reconstruct. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at each bridge.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 149

The repair of the bridge on S.R. 149 over Yellow Creek (L.M. 1.53).

Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo and reconstruct the old bridge deck. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

Daily, 9 AM-3 PM: There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 386

The random on-call sign replacement on various interstates and state routes.

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be single left lane closure EB and WB for sign replacements.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 11

The resurfacing on U.S. 31A (U.S. 41A, S.R. 11) from S.R. 96 (L.M. 7.41) to the Davidson County line (L.M. 17.14).

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., The resurfacing on U.S. 31A (U.S. 41A, S.R. 11) from S.R. 96 (L.M. 7.41) to the Davidson County line (L.M. 17.14).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 253

The random on-call sign replacement on various interstates and state routes.

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB & WB for sign installations on Concord Road at the I-65 interchange.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m . , There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for traffic control and paving operations.

Traffic signal Improvements (Local Program)

Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane and shoulder closures on SR 96 between Eddy Ln. and Arno Rd for traffic signal improvements.

WILSON COUNTY SR 26

Grading, drainage, paving, and traffic signal on Briskin Lane (Local Program)

Continuous, There will be lane closures NB and SB on Sparta Pike for the removal of a median island and grading operations for a turn lane expansion. Sparta Pike will have one lane of travel open in both directions.



Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

