Road Construction and Lane Closures 4-21-27-2023

MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES
April 20 – 26, 2023
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24
The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State
Routes
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (excl. Fri. 4/21) There will be temporary mobile lane closures on I-24 in
the EB and WB directions for restripe operations. There will be two striping crews so work may be
done on multiple routes: MM 40-46, 48-49, 52-53, 57-63.
The removing & replacing of snow-plowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (excl. Fri. 4/21) Alternating north & south bound lane closures for
replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will remain open at all times (MM 48 – 50 and 32 – 40)
The life cycle replacement of Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) on various Interstate routes.
4/23, 8 p.m. – 11:15 p.m., There will be a triple right lane closure and rolling roadblocks on I-24 WB
to replace a DMS near Harding Pl.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY I-24
The removing & replacing of snow plowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses.
One lane will remain open at all times
ROBERTSON COUNTY I-24
Construction and Bridge repair
Continuous, the outside shoulder will be closed in both directions with barrier rail at 4 different
overpassing bridges for bridge repair: SR-49, Jack Teasley Road, Gause Road, SR-256. Both lanes of
travel on I-24 will remain open.
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40
The repair of bridges on I-40 over Fairfield Avenue (MM 211 – 213)
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (excl. weekends) There will be a lane closure on I-40 WB for thermo.
The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State
Routes
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on I-40 in the EB and WB
TDOT Region 3 • 6601 Centennial Boulevard • Nashville, Tennessee 37243
Tel: 615-741-7446 • Cell: 615-961-6717 • Email: Rebekah.Hammonds@tn.gov
directions for restripe operations. There will be two striping crews so work may be done on
multiple routes.
The life cycle replacement of Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) on various Interstate routes.
4/24, 11:45 p.m. – 3 a.m., The four right lanes of I-40 EB will be closed to replace a DMS near
Spence Ln.
4/24, 8 p.m. – 11:15, There will be a triple right lane closure and rolling roadblocks on I-40 WB
to replace a DMS near Spence Ln.
DICKSON COUNTY I-40
The removing & replacing of snow-plowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses.
One lane will remain open at all times (mm 163 – 168)
HUMPHREYS / HICKMAN COUNTY I-40
The resurfacing of I-40 in Humphreys and Hickman County from MM 134.75 to MM 149.5
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary nighttime lane closures in both the EB and WB
directions for milling and paving operations.
DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40
The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in
Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County
Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closure in both directions for
trenching and boring operations at various locations throughout the project limits.
HICKMAN COUNTY I-40
The removing & replacing of snow-plowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses.
One lane will remain open at all times (MM 149 – 152 & 160-163)
SMITH COUNTY I-40
The removing & replacing of snow-plowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses.
One lane will remain open at all times (MM 258 – 263)
WILSON COUNTY I-40
The removing & replacing of snow-plowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses.
One lane will remain open at all times (MM222-225 & 226 – 234)
The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes
4/25 – 4/26, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be a lane shift on I-40 E at Exit 236 Hartman Road off ramp
for concrete saw cutting. Ramp will remain open
4/22, 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be a lane shift on I-40 E at Exit 236 Hartman Road off ramp for
concrete saw cutting. Ramp will remain open
The resurfacing on I-40 from the Smith County to the Gordonsville exit
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 EB and WB from the Sparta
Pike exit to Smith Co. Line For resurfacing activities on I-40
GILES COUNTY
The resurfacing on I-65 from the Alabama state line to south of U.S. 64 (S.R. 15) including thin epoxy
overlay on the bridge over S.R. 273
Nightly, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for milling and paving. One lane will
remain open at all times. MM 0 – 13
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65
The life cycle replacement of Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) on various Interstate routes.
4/25, 8 p.m. – 11:15 p.m., 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a triple left lane closure and rolling
roadblocks on I-65 SB to replace a DMS near Armory Dr.
4/25, 11:45 – 3 a.m., There will be a double right lane closure and rolling roadblocks on I-65 SB to
replace a DMS near Wedgewood Ave.
4/23, 11:45 p.m. – 3 a.m., The four left lanes of I-65 NB will be closed to replace a DMS near Trinity
Ln.
4/20, 11:45 p.m. – 3 a.m., The four right lanes of I-65 SB will be closed to replace a DMS near Trinity
Ln.
The removing & replacing of snow-plowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., excl. 4/21, Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement
marker lenses. One lane will remain open at all times (MM 84 – 86)
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65 / SR 254
The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit
ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB) in both directions for
grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.
ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65
Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway
maintenance, one lane will always remain open.
Installation of Overhead Sign Structure
4/20, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a left lane closure going NB and SB. Contractor will be installing
barrier rail.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65
The removing & replacing of snow-plowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses.
One lane will remain open at all times
I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road
5/1& 5/3, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be rolling roadblocks on I-65 NB and SB from MM 55.40 to MM
56.00 for beam setting. Four (4) Troopers will be utilized.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840
The removing & replacing of snow-plowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses.
One lane will remain open at all times (MM 60 – 65 and MM 52 – 55)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840
The removing & replacing of snow-plowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses.
One lane will remain open at all times (MM 18 – 33)
WILSON COUNTY I-840
The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes
4/18 – 4/19, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be a lane shift on I-840 E ramp to I-40 E ramp for concrete
saw cutting. Ramp will remain open.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840
The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes
4/20, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be a lane shift on I-840 EB to SR 1 NB for concrete saw cutting.
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1
Replacement of Broadway Bridge
Continuous: A permanent traffic switch on SR 1 (Broadway) between 10th Ave S and 12th Ave S for
bridge demolition reduces the bridge down to 2 lanes in each direction and a single pedestrian
path across the bridge.
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., excluding weekends there will be a double right lane closure on SR-1
(Broadway) EB between 10th Ave S and 12th Ave to begin demolition.
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6
The resurfacing on U.S. 31E (S.R. 6) from north of S.R. 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (L.M. 18.60) to the
Sumner County line (L.M. 22.87)
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closures for expansion joint repair and epoxy overlay
on bridge over CSX.
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65
The construction of pedestrian facilities on SR-65 (West Trinity Ln) from US-31W (US-41, SR-11,
Dickerson Pk) to west of Hampton St
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., The left lane in both directions and center turn lane will be closed west of
Brick Church Pk.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112
SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) –
Piedmont Move Prior
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike
in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation
of water line, underground communications, and overhead power. Courtney Avenue will be closed
and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will closed. Kings Lane will be closed.
Flaggers will be utilized.
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155
The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State
Routes
Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses.
One lane will remain open at all times
The life cycle replacement of Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) on various Interstate routes.
4/19, 8 p.m. – 11: 15 p.m., There will be a right lane closure and rolling roadblocks on Briley Pkwy
WB to replace a DMS near Whites Creek Pk.
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255
The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the
Donelson Pike interchange
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure on Donelson Pk for utility relocation work.
DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 265
The improvement of the intersection on SR 45 (Old Hickory Blvd) at SR 265 (Central Pike), including
grading, drainage, paving, retaining wall and signals.
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Central Pike at the intersection of
Old Hickory Blvd.; there will be a closure of the southbound turning lane on Old Hickory Blvd, to
westbound Central Pike, for saw cutting, sidewalk, retaining wall and curb & gutter installation.
MARSHALL COUNTY SR 11
The construction of a Bulb-Tee beam bridge on U.S. 31A (S.R. 11, Nashville Highway) over Rock Creek
(L.M. 13.18) in Lewisburg, including grading, drainage and paving.
Continuous, Restricted Lane width to 12 feet for bridge repair with single lane closure.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76
Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Temporary Lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage
installation.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99
The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy)
from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266
The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on
SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.
SUMNER COUNTY SR 6
LPLM: City of Gallatin Sidewalks
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Temporary Lane closures for grading, drainage installation and sidewalk
installation
SUMNER COUNTY SR 386
The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes
4/24 – 4/26, 12 a.m. – 11 p.m. There will be a lane shift on Vietnam Veterans Pkwy NB on Exit 3
ramp to pour concrete. Ramp will remain open
4/20 – 4/22, 12 a.m. – 9 p.m. There will be a lane shift on Vietnam Veterans Pkwy NB on Exit 3 ramp
to pour concrete. Ramp will remain open
Daily, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be a lane closure on Vietnam Veterans Pkwy NB at the Exit 2 ramp
for concrete repairs. One lane will remail open.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96
Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR
252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for traffic control
and grading operations.
Scheduled Maintenance Work
Pothole Patching will be conducted daily from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on the following roads:
Davidson Co. SR 100
Davidson Co. SR 1
Davidson Co. SR 45
Davidson Co. SR 171
Davidson Co. SR 251
Davidson Co. 254
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24
Blasting Operations (private development)
Daily, 2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., Rolling roadblock EB & WB for 15-minute increments for blasting
operations (MM 53 – 55)
RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24
Mill and Fill as Needed (pothole patching)
Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Various lane and shoulder closures as needed (MM62 – 89)
DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40
Repairing shoulder settlement
4/20, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., WB lanes 3 and 4 and shoulder closure (MM 211 – 212)