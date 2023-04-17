Road Construction and Lane Closures 4-17-22-2023

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on I-24 in the EB and WB directions for restripe operations. There will be two striping crews so work may be done on multiple routes: MM 40-46, 48-49, 52-53, 57-63.

The removing & replacing of snow-plowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating north & south bound lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will remain open at all times (MM 48 – 50 and 32 – 40)

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will remain open at all times

· 4/13, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures and rolling roadblocks for the installation of overhead sign gantries.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-24

Construction and Bridge repair

· Continuous, the outside shoulder will be closed in both directions with barrier rail at 4 different overpassing bridges for bridge repair: SR-49, Jack Teasley Road, Gause Road, SR-256. Both lanes of travel on I-24 will remain open.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The removing & replacing of snow-plowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will remain open at all times (MM 82 – 88)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Fairfield Avenue (MM 211 – 213)

· 4/17 – 4/19, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-40 westbound to place bridge deck seal and final paving.

· 4/14 at 9 p.m. continuously until 4/17 at 5 a.m., There will be two lanes closed on I-40 westbound at Fairfield Ave (MM 211) for bridge repair work. I-24 westbound will be closed at exit 52A, with traffic detoured to I-440. I-24 westbound will be closed at exit 211, with traffic detoured to I-40 around the downtown loop. The on-ramp from Murfreesboro Rd to I-24 westbound will be closed. The off-ramp to Hermitage Ave will be closed.

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on I-40 in the EB and WB directions for restripe operations. There will be two striping crews so work may be done on multiple routes.

The life cycle replacement of Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) on various Interstate routes.

· 4/17, 11:45 p.m. – 3 a.m., There will be a double right lane closure and rolling roadblocks on I-40 EB to replace a DMS near Charlotte Pk. (mm 200 – 202)

· 4/17, 8 p.m. – 11:15 p.m., There will be a double right lane closure and rolling roadblocks on I-40 WB to replace a DMS near White Bridge Rd. (MM 202-204)

· 4/16, 11:45 p.m. – 3 a.m., The four left lanes of I-40 EB will be closed to replace a DMS near I-440. (MM204 – 205)

HUMPHREYS / HICKMAN COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing of I-40 in Humphreys and Hickman County from MM 134.75 to MM 149.5

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary nighttime lane closures in both the EB and WB directions for milling and paving operations.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

· Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closure in both directions for trenching and boring operations at various locations throughout the project limits.

SMITH COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from the Smith County to the Gordonsville exit

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 EB and WB from the Smith County Line to Gordonsville exit for resurfacing activities on I-40

WILSON COUNTY I-40

The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes

· 4/18 – 4-19, 8 a.m., 4 p.m., There will be a lane shift on I-40 E at Exit 236 Hartman Road off ramp for concrete saw cutting. Ramp will remain open

The resurfacing on I-40 from the Smith County line to the Gordonsville exit

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 EB and WB from the Sparta Pike exit to Smith Co. Line For resurfacing activities on I-40

GILES COUNTY

The resurfacing on I-65 from the Alabama state line to south of U.S. 64 (S.R. 15) including thin epoxy overlay on the bridge over S.R. 273

· Nightly, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for milling and paving. One lane will remain open at all times. MM 0 – 13

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on I-65 in the NB and SB directions for restripe operations at the following locations: MM 74-78, 85-86, 87-98) There will be two striping crews so work may be done on multiple routes.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65 / SR 254

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB) in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

MAURY COUNTY I-65

Grading, Paving and bridges at I-65 and SR 99 interchange.

· 4/16 – 4-19, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be a temporary lane closure on I-65 SB for paving operations. One lane will remain open at all times.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, one lane will always remain open.

· 4/16 – 4/19, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary and intermittent lane closures on I-65 SB for setting beams at bridge 7. Slow rolling traffic for setting beams will be utilized. (MM 116-118)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

The removing & replacing of snow-plowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will remain open at all times

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

· 4/17 – 4/28 (Excl. Weekends), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock on I-65 NB and SB from MM 55.40 to MM 56.00 for blasting operations.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

The removing & replacing of snow-plowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will remain open at all times (MM 60 – 65 and MM 52 – 55)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840

The removing & replacing of snow-plowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will remain open at all times (MM 18 – 33)

WILSON COUNTY I-840

The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes

· 4/18 – 4/19, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be a lane shift on I-840 E ramp to I-40 E ramp for concrete saw cutting. Ramp will remain open.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes

· 4/17, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be a lane shift on I-840 EB to SR 1 NB for concrete saw cutting.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Replacement of Broadway Bridge

· Continuous: A permanent traffic switch on SR 1 (Broadway) between 10th Ave S and 12th Ave S for bridge demolition reduces the bridge down to 2 lanes in each direction and a single pedestrian path across the bridge.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., there will be a double right lane closure on SR-1 (Broadway) EB between 10th Ave S and 12th Ave to begin demolition.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on SR 06 in the NB and SB directions for restripe operations. There will be two striping crews so work may be done on multiple routes.

The resurfacing on U.S. 31E (S.R. 6) from north of S.R. 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (L.M. 18.60) to the Sumner County line (L.M. 22.87)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closures for expansion joint repair and epoxy overlay on bridge over CSX.

· Weekends, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be a lane closures for expansion joint repair and epoxy overlay on bridge over CSX.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on SR 11 in the NB and SB directions for restripe operations. There will be two striping crews so work may be done on multiple routes.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on SR 24 in the EB and WB directions for restripe operations. There will be two striping crews so work may be done on multiple routes.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

The removing & replacing of snow-plowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will remain open at all times

DAVIDSON COUNTY 100

The removing & replacing of snow-plowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will remain open at all times

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 106

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on SR 106 in the NB and SB directions for restripe operations. There will be two striping crews so work may be done on multiple routes.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) – Piedmont Move Prior

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation of water line, underground communications, and overhead power. Courtney Avenue will be closed and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will closed. Kings Lane will be closed. Flaggers will be utilized.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will remain open at all times

The removing & replacing of snow-plowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will remain open at all times.

The life cycle replacement of Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) on various Interstate routes.

· 4/18, 8 p.m. – 11:15, There will be a right lane closure and rolling roadblocks on Briley Pkwy NB to replace a DMS near Centennial Blvd.

· 4/18, 11:45 p.m. – 3 a.m., There will be a right lane closure and rolling roadblocks on Briley Pkwy SB to replace a DMS near Centennial Blvd.

· 4/19, 8 p.m. – 11: 15 p.m., There will be a right lane closure and rolling roadblocks on Briley Pkwy WB to replace a DMS near Whites Creek Pk.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 174

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on SR 174 in the NB and SB directions for restripe operations. There will be two striping crews so work may be done on multiple routes.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 254

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on SR 254 in the EB and WB directions for restripe operations. There will be two striping crews so work may be done on multiple routes.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure on Donelson Pk for utility relocation work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 265

The improvement of the intersection on SR 45 (Old Hickory Blvd) at SR 265 (Central Pike), including grading, drainage, paving, retaining wall and signals.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Central Pike at the intersection of Old Hickory Blvd.; there will be a closure of the southbound turning lane on Old Hickory Blvd, to westbound Central Pike, for saw cutting, sidewalk, retaining wall and curb & gutter installation.

MARSHALL COUNTY SR 11

The construction of a Bulb-Tee beam bridge on U.S. 31A (S.R. 11, Nashville Highway) over Rock Creek (L.M. 13.18) in Lewisburg, including grading, drainage and paving.

· Continuous, Restricted Lane width to 12 feet for bridge repair with single lane closure.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Temporary Lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage installation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

LPLM: City of Gallatin Sidewalks

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Temporary Lane closures for grading, drainage installation and sidewalk installation

SUMNER COUNTY SR 386

The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes

· Daily, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., There will be a lane shift on Vietnam Veterans Pkwy NB on Exit 3 ramp for concrete saw cutting

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for traffic control and grading operations.

WILIAMSON COUNTY SR 100

The removing & replacing of snow-plowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will remain open at all times

WILIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

The removing & replacing of snow-plowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will remain open at all times

WILIAMSON COUNTY SR 246

The removing & replacing of snow-plowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will remain open at all times

WILIAMSON COUNTY SR 248

The removing & replacing of snow-plowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will remain open at all times

WILIAMSON COUNTY SR 397

The removing & replacing of snow-plowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will remain open at all times

WILSON COUNTY SR 24

The removing & replacing of snow-plowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will remain open at all times

WILSON COUNTY SR 26

The removing & replacing of snow-plowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses. One lane will remain open at all times

Scheduled Maintenance Work

Pothole Patching will be conducted daily from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on the following roads:

· Davidson Co. SR 100

· Davidson Co. SR 45

· Davidson Co. SR 171

· Davidson Co. SR 251

· Davidson Co. 254

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Blasting Operations (private development)

· Daily, 2 p.m. – 2:30 p.m., Rolling roadblock EB & WB for 15-minute increments for blasting operations

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Mill and Fill as Needed (pothole patching)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Various lane and shoulder closures as needed (MM62 – 89)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Adding lane on WB exit ramp of I-40 and McCrory Lane, Mill and pave existing pavement and traffic light installation

· Nightly, 9 p.m. – 3 a.m., Right lane and shoulder closure at I-40 WB off ramp (MM192)

