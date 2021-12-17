TDOT Weekend Middle Tennessee Road and Lane Closures 12/17-19/21

LIVE Traffic Map

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 including bridge repair from the I-40 split to the I-440 split

• Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be multiple alternating lane closures and multiple alternating ramp closures on I-24 between the I-40 split and the I-440 split for milling, paving and striping. (mm 51- 53)

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to S.R. 254 (Bell Road, Exit 59)(LM 23.25- LM 24.30)

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-24 EB to set barrier rail and for temporary paving on the inside shoulder.

Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Blvd) EB ramp (exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Pkwy (exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving

• Thurs., 12/16 and Sun. 12/19 – Wed. 12/22, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be temporary intermittent closures of the I-24 EB lanes from Bell Road to OHB and also temporary intermittent closures of the I-24 WB lanes from OHB to Bell Road for placement and removal of the containment system on the Hickory Hollow bridge as well as final striping. Two lanes will remain open at all times. (mm 60 – 62)

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-40

Grading, drainage,signals and paving on I-40 at the US70(SR24 Charlotte Pike) westbound exit ramp (LM9.65).

• 12/19 and 12/20, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., The ramp from I-40 West to SR-24 (Charlotte Pike, US-70), Exit 201 will be closed for a traffic switch and to set barrier rail.The resurfacing on I-40 from Old Hickory Blvd. to Arlington Ave

• Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be multiple alternating lane closures and multiple alternating ramp closures on I-40 between Old Hickory Blvd and Arlington Ave for milling, paving and striping. (mm 216 to mm 217)

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-65The installation of an overhead sign structure on I-65 NB & SB (mm 96-97)

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-65 NB and SB to excavate sign footings.

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Part 2)

• Nightly, 8p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be left lane closures EB and WB for overhead sign foundation work in the median from MM 53 to MM 65. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

DICKSON COUNTY, I-40

The resurfacing and Bridge Repair of I-40 from East of Piney Rd (LM 5.33) to the bridge over I-840 in Dickson County from mm 168 to mm 177

• Nightly, 7 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be nighttime lane closures for milling and paving operations in both the EB and WB direction if the weather permits.

HICKMAN / HUMPHREYS COUNTY, 1-40

The resurfacing of I-40 near SR 230 (LM 0.00) to the Hickman County Line (mm 152 – 161)

• Daily, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closures to complete punch list items and do final clean up the project.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving mm108 – 119

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Milling and Paving Operations. North and south directions. Troopers to be utilized. Ramp Closures: Ramps to be closed nightly when activity is performed in those areas. One ramp will be closed at a time. Ramp to be operational again the following morning.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, I-840

The repair of the bridges on I-840 over South Garrison Branch MM 15 – 17

• 24/7, The permanent lane closure of the left lanes on I-840 EB & WB. This closure is necessary to construct the median crossovers inside the project limits and repair the EB & WB bridges at LM 10.33. The lane closure work is scheduled to begin on Monday morning, November 15th, at 6am and be completed that day. Traffic will remain in one lane for both directions for the entirety of the project. Extruded panel sign installation mm 40

• Daily, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m., Daytime lane closures for extruded panel sign installation in the East bound lanes

WILSON COUNTY, I-40 Bridge widening on SR 171 over I-40 – from mm 225 to mm 226

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., I-40 EB and WB will have intermittent lane closures for bridge widening activities. near the Cumberland River.

CHEATHAM COUNTY SR 455Grade, drain, pave of SR 455 + Levee construction (by others)

• 24/7, Continuous closure for the construction of levee (by others), box culvert, stream relocation and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 1

Full and partial depth repair of Portland Cement Concrete pavement and sidewalk on US 41 (US 70S, SR 1 Murfreesboro Road) from near Fesslers Lane (LM 20) to near Foster Ave (mm 20 – mm 20.32)

• 12/17 – 12/20, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Murfreesboro Rd from Fesslers Lane to Foster Ave to remove and repour damaged concrete. Possible detour to close off Murfreesboro Rd/Fesslers Lane intersection.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. (excluding weekend), There will be alternating lane closures on Murfreesboro Rd from Fesslers Lane to Foster Ave for thermoplastic and snowplowables and to remove signs.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

The installation of an overhead sign structure on US-31E (SR-6) MM10 – 11

• Nightly, 8 P.M. – 6 A.M., There will be a lane closure on southbound SR-6 (Ellington Pkwy) to excavate footings.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 24

Resurfacing on SR 24 from near SR 155 (White Bridge rd.) LM 8.13 to 31st Ave N. (mm 8 – 11)

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure NB and Sb to remove barrier wall and for milling operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Parkway) – Piedmont Move Prior

• Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Courtney Avenue and Fairview Drive for road grading and underground communications; detour will be in place.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 13

Consisting of: the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road.

• Daily, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grade work, bridge work and/or paving operations. Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on 11/7/20. Width reduced to 22′ for entire project.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 48

Building Erection/Crane operation for F&M Arena (MPEC)

• 24/7, Building Erection. Full Road Closure. The purpose for this closure is for logistical construction of the FM Bank Arena Project. The project needs to set up a crane in the road and erect the exterior precast skin system that encloses that side of the building. The crane is sized in such a manner to hoist the 40,000 lbs panels and place them on the building. The crane will sit in the road itself and span curb to curb. We will have daily tractor loads of precast concrete that will be lifted off each truck and installed on the building. We will work as quickly and safely as possible to complete this work in a timely manner and reopen the roads when complete. I have attached a detour plan and written approval from Commonwealth Development Group (Owners Representative).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 76 AND SR 112

Intersection Improvments. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Grading Operations, Lane closures will be intermittent

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

LPLM: Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR 1

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR 102 (LM 5.0) to east of I-840 (LM 9).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations along SR 266 for construction activities.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 25

Gateway Drive Extension

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 25 near Barry Lane for road widening activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore’s Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53)

• Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) for various construction activities and utility work throughout the project. There will be extended delays and possible lane closures for utility operations for the following side roads: Ashby, Drive, Holly Tree Gap Road, Long Street, West Concord, Wikle Road and Mt. View Road. There will be intermittent stoppages of traffic, one direction at a time, for flagging, milling, and paving operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 397

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls, and paving on SR 397 (Mack Hatcher Pkwy) from south of SR 96 to east of US 431 (SR 106)

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions on Mack Hatcher at Hillsboro Road for widening work and also on Hillsboro Road northbound to perform surface asphalt installation, miscellaneous grading and temporary striping.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures in both directions on Highway 96W between Front Street and Boyd Mill Avenue for signage installation, multi-use path rail installation, miscellaneous grading and striping. Flaggers will be utilized.

WILSON COUNTY SR 171

Bridge widening on SR 171 over I-40

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., SR 171 will have intermittent lane closures for bridge widening activities.

WILSON COUNTY US 70

Construction of a pedestrian facility

• Daily, 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., US 70/SR 24 near W Baddour Pkwy will have intermittent lane closures for utility relocation and sidewalk construction.

>>MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

MONTGOMBERY COUNTY I-24

Building Crossover in Median

• Daily, 8 a.m. – 11 p.m., Building Crossover in Median

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Roadway repair/patching

• 12/16, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions of Harding Pike from Vine Ct. to Woodlawn Dr. for roadway repair and patching.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

Roadway repair/patching

• 12/9, 9 A.M. – 3 P.M., Alternating lane and shoulder closures in both directions on Franklin Pike from Morriswood Dr. to S. Meade Pkwy. for roadway patching and repair.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

Milling and paving

• 12/16, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Various lane and shoulder closures for milling and paving on SR 155 westbound.