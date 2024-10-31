Rain Won’t Stop Halloween: Historic Hincheyville Roads Closing for Safe Trick-or-Treating Tonight

The Franklin Police and Fire Departments will close several roads on October 31 to accommodate trick-or-treaters in the area. Closures will take place from 4:30 p.m.-9 p.m.:

W. Main Street will be closed between 11th Ave. N. and 7th Ave. N.

Fair St. will be closed between 11th Ave. N. and 7th Ave. N.

9th Ave. N. will be closed at Hwy. 96 and Natchez/Acton Streets

Boyd Mill will be closed at 11th Ave. N.

In addition, from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Acton St. will be closed between Natchez St. and Short Ct.

