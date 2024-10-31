Rain Won’t Stop Halloween: Historic Hincheyville Roads Closing for Safe Trick-or-Treating Tonight

By
Source Staff
-

The Franklin Police and Fire Departments will close several roads on October 31 to accommodate trick-or-treaters in the area. Closures will take place from 4:30 p.m.-9 p.m.:

  • W. Main Street will be closed between 11th Ave. N. and 7th Ave. N.
  • Fair St. will be closed between 11th Ave. N. and 7th Ave. N.
  • 9th Ave. N. will be closed at Hwy. 96 and Natchez/Acton Streets
  • Boyd Mill will be closed at 11th Ave. N.

In addition, from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Acton St. will be closed between Natchez St. and Short Ct.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here