Rain Won’t Stop Halloween: Historic Hincheyville Roads Closing for Safe Trick-or-Treating Tonight

The Franklin Police and Fire Departments will close several roads on October 31 to accommodate trick-or-treaters in the area. Closures will take place from 4:30 p.m.-9 p.m.:
- W. Main Street will be closed between 11th Ave. N. and 7th Ave. N.
- Fair St. will be closed between 11th Ave. N. and 7th Ave. N.
- 9th Ave. N. will be closed at Hwy. 96 and Natchez/Acton Streets
- Boyd Mill will be closed at 11th Ave. N.
In addition, from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Acton St. will be closed between Natchez St. and Short Ct.
