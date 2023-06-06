Road Closures for Great TN Airshow in Smyrna

Below are the road closures and trail closure times for the 2023 Great Tennessee Air Show from Thursday, June 8 to Sunday, June 11. Expect traffic delays in the Smyrna area during the road closures and please plan your trip accordingly.

For safety reasons, no one is permitted to sit or park anywhere along the closed roadways including in the grass at the cloverleaf intersection of Sam Ridley Parkway and North Lowry Street or in the grass areas along Fitzhugh Drive.

The following locations will be closed Saturday & Sunday until all airshow activities are completed for the day:

Lee Victory Park

Smyrna Golf Course

Smyrna Outdoor Activity Center-Events Center

Greenway Trails in the area

Seward Airbase Trailhead

TN Rehab Center Trailhead

Town Center Trailhead

Old Jefferson Pike Trailhead

Road and Trail Closure: