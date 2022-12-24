Road Closures and Lane Closures 12-26-30,2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE

MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES

December 22 – January 4, 2022

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB

exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

 Nightly, (Excl. Holiday Restrictions), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-24 EB and

Bell Rd. to install permanent striping.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from near U.S. 70 (S.R. 24) (L.M. 9.61) to near 46th Avenue (L.M. 13.33).

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions), There will be alternating lane closures in

both directions on I-40 from Charlotte Pk to 46th Ave for final striping.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the

Donelson Pike interchange

 1/4, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be rolling roadblocks for blasting operations. Blasts are tentatively

scheduled for Jan. 4.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in

Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

 Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions), There will be temporary daytime shoulder

closure for the drilling of the foundations for CCTV cameras at various locations throughout the

project limits.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway

maintenance, one lane will remain open at all times.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on U.S. 31E (S.R. 6) from north of S.R. 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (L.M. 18.60) to the

Sumner County line (L.M. 22.87)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions), There will be a lane closure for repair of

signal loops.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65

The resurfacing on U.S. 431 (S.R. 65) from U.S. 41 (S.R. 11, Dickerson Pike) to south of Seymour

Hollow Road.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions), There will be a lane closure on Trinity Ln

from Dickerson Pk to Whites Creek Pk for final striping.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) –

Piedmont Move Prior

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Excl. Holiday Restrictions), There will be a temporary alternating lane

closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm

drainage, sanitary sewer, installation of water line, underground communications and overhead

power. Courtney Avenue will be closed and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway

will closed. Kings Lane will be closed. Flaggers will be utilized.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 13

Consisting of: the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall

and paving on S.R. 149 and S.R. 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions), Traffic is currently running in its final

alignment, there will be temporary lane closures for final phase of construction at various locations

throughout the project. Mayhew Road is now open.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, SR 13, SR 48 & SR112

Milling and Paving Operations on SR 13 (Wilma Rudolph Blvd) SR 48 (College St.) and SR 112 (North

2nd/University Ave.)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions), There will be lane closures for striping

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane (LM 15.93) to

Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions), There will be lane closures in place for paving

and final striping.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR

252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions), There will be lane closures and brief stoppages

of traffic for traffic control and grading operations.

The resurfacing on SR-96 from near Boyd Mill Ave (L.M. 7.86) to Edward Curd Ln (L.M. 13.29).

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions), There will be a lane closure between Main St

and I-65 for curb ramp work.

 Nightly, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., (Excl. Holiday Restrictions), There will be a lane closure between Boyd