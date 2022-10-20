Road Closures and Construction 10-20-26,2022

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

· Nightly, including weekends, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-24 EB and Bell Road, for construction activities.

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will a be right lane closures for construction activities MM 53 – 80.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from near Baker Road to east of Medical Center Pkwy. MM 70 – 80

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for milling and paving activities.

The resurfacing on I-24 from E of Epps Mill Road through Bedford County to the Coffee County Line.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for milling and paving activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

SR-1 (Broadway) Bridge over CSX and 11th Ave

· 10/25 – 10/26, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on I-40 EB between Division Street and 8th Ave S to construct a lay down yard.

The resurfacing on I-40 from near U.S. 70 (S.R. 24) (L.M. 9.61) to near 46th Avenue (L.M. 13.33).

· Nightly, 8p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-40 from Charlotte Pk to 46th Ave for milling and paving.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange

· Daily, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be rolling roadblocks for blasting operations.

The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes

· 10/24 – 10/26, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a double left lane closure on I-40 WB for graffiti removal – mm 209 – 207

· 10/24 – 10/26, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a single left lane closure on I-40 WB for graffiti removal at mm215 – 214.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

· Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closure for the drilling of the foundations for CCTV cameras at various locations throughout the project limits.

WILSON COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from South Hartman to the Smith County Line

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 EB and WB from S. Hartman to Smith Co. line for the resurfacing of I-40

SMITH COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from the Smith County to the Gordonsville exit

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closure on I-40 EB from Smith County Line to Gordonsville for the resurfacing of I-40

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routess

· 10/23 – 10/26, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane shifts on the ramp on I-65 SB to Armory Drive and on Armory Drive to I-65 SB ramp to replace damaged concrete

· 10/20 – 10/22, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be alternating lane shifts on I-65 SB ramp to Armory Drive and on Armory Drive to I-65 SB ramp to repair damaged concrete. The ramps will remain open.

The installation of an overhead sign structure on I-65

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be left and right shoulder closures on I-65 SB for overhead sign footing installation. MM 86

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-65 & SR 245

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

MARSAHLL COUNTY, I-65

The resurfacing on I-65 from North of US 31A (SR 11) (LM 0.38) to the Maury County line MM 22-35

· Daily & Nightly, Northbound 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Southbound 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., Saturdays 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., There will be daytime lane closures both NB and SB for paving activities. One lane to remain open at all times.

MAURY COUNTY I-65,

The resurfacing on I-65 from N of U.S. 31 A to the Maury/Marshall Co. line

· 10/20 – 10/22, 9 A.M. – 3 P.M., There will be left and right shoulder closures on I-65 SB for overhead sign footing installation.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

The sealing of I-65 from the Sumner County line to the Honey Run Creek Bridge (MM 104-110)

· Daily through the end of October, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be daytime lane closures in both directions to apply a high performance fog seal.

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, one lane will remain open at all times. Nighttime Rolling Roadblock scheduled for 10-25 to set beams on SR-25 bridge.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, I-65

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3.

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be lane closures for mobile long line striping operations in both the NB and SB direction of I-65 in Williamson County.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-440

The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes.

· 10/24 – 10/26, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a Single right lane closure on I-440 EB for graffiti removal at mm 6 – 7

· 10/24 – 10/26, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating single right and single left lane closure on I-440 WB for graffiti removal at mm 0 – 3.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840

The random on-call signing on various Interstate and State Routes.

· 10/24 – 10/26, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a double right lane closure on I-840 WB for graffiti removal AT MM 31-30

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

The resurfacing on U.S. 31E (S.R. 6) from north of S.R. 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (L.M. 18.60) to the Sumner County line (L.M. 22.87)

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure for paving operations.

MAURY COUNTY SR 6

Resurfacing on US31 (SR6) including epoxy overlay

· 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on SR 6 both directions from Crossing Blvd to Frye Road to mill and pave

· 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 6 both directions from the Williamson County Line to Crossing Blvd to mill and pave

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65

The resurfacing on U.S. 431 (S.R. 65) from U.S. 41 (S.R. 11, Dickerson Pike) to south of Seymour Hollow Road.

· 10/24 – 10/26, 9 A.M. – 3 P.M., There will be a lane closure on Whites Creek Pk from Lloyd Rd to Seymour Hollow Rd for milling and paving

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on Trinity Ln from Dickerson Pk to Whites Creek Pk for milling and paving.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) – Piedmont Move Prior

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

The resurfacing on S.R. 155 (Briley Pkwy) from the McGavock Pike ramp to the bridge over I-65 including S.R. 6 from Ellington Pkwy (L.M.15.49) to Gallatin Pike (L.M. 16.49)

· Nightly (excluding Saturday), 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures, in both directions on Briley Parkway (S.R. 155) for final striping and rumble strip installation. Temporary ramp closures may be needed also.

The intersection improvements on S.R. 155 (Briley Parkway) at the Brick Church Pike ramps

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be a lane closure daily on Brick Church Pk for signal work and guardrail installation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 13

Consisting of: the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on S.R. 149 and S.R. 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

· Daily, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be periodic single-lane traffic flow and flagging operations along SR-13 from 9AM to 3PM, therefore delays are expected. Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR-13 will remain in the phase 4 alignment as switched on 10/23/22. Traffic on SR-149 will be in the planned phase 4 alignment. Width reduced to 22′ for entire project.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY US 41A / SR 12

Bicycles and Pedestrian Facilities

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sidewalk construction. Contractor to utilize 1 lane of traffic for safety and construction. Day and nighttime lane closures are possible.

· Nightly, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Sidewalk construction. Contractor to utilize 1 lane of traffic for safety and construction. Day and nighttime lane closures are possible.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, SR 13, SR 48 & SR112

Milling and Paving Operations on SR 13 (Wilma Rudolph Blvd) SR 48 (College St.) and SR 112 (North 2nd/University Ave.)

· 10/23 – 10/26, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures for milling and paving operations.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

LPLM: Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR-1

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy) from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

The resurfacing of SR-99 from Veterans Pkwy to Cason Lane

· Daily, 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., There will be flagging operations for resurfacing activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore’s Lane (LM 15.93) to Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53)

· Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., We anticipate needing intermittent stoppages of traffic, and/or temporary lane closures (one direction at a time) between the hours of 9AM and 3PM Monday thru Friday, and possibly on Saturday (although not currently scheduled) for various construction activity including paving and utility work throughout the project.

We are planning on having extended delays and possible lane closures for construction activities for the following side roads: Ashby, Drive, Holly Tree Gap Rd, Long St, West Concord, Wikle Rd and Mt. View Rd.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR 252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

· Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for utility relocations and grading work.

The resurfacing on SR-96 from near Boyd Mill Ave (L.M. 7.86) to Edward Curd Ln (L.M. 13.29).

· Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., (Excluding Friday and Saturday) There will be a lane closure between Main St and I-65 for milling and paving operations.

· Nightly, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., (Excluding Friday and Saturday) There will be a lane closure between Boyd Mill Ave and Hillsboro Rd (SR-106/US-431) for milling and paving operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 100

The resurfacing of SR100 from Deer Ridge Rd (LM 3.00) to Fernvale Rd. (LM 6.85).

· Daily, 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., There will be a lane closure for paving operations

>> MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Repairing and inspecting bottom of bridge deck

· 10/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lane 1 WB will be closed at MM-209

ROBERTSON COUNTY, I-65

Milling and Paving

· 10/20, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Lane closures in the northbound lanes for milling and paving operations at the 109.4 MM

· 10/20, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., Lane closures in the southbound lanes for milling and paving operations at the 106.5 MM

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-840

Shoulder stone placement

· Daily, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Shoulder closure, will be placing the grinding from paving onto shoulder at mm 14