Road and Lane Closures 3-31-4-6-2023

MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES

March 30 – April 5, 2023

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State

Routes

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on I-24 in the EB and WB

directions for restripe operations. There will be two striping crews so work may be done on

multiple routes: MM 40-46, 48-49, 52-53, 57-63.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-24

Construction and Bridge repair

 Continuous, the outside shoulder will be closed in both directions with barrier rail at 4 different

overpassing bridges for bridge repair: SR-49, Jack Teasley Road, Gause Road, SR-256. Both lanes of

travel on I-24 will remain open.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Fairfield Avenue (MM 211 – 213)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on I-40 WB to stage barrier rail, repair parapet,

and mill asphalt.

 3/31, 9 p.m. continuously until 4/3, 5 a.m., There will be two lanes closed on I-40 westbound at

Fairfield Ave (MM 211) for bridge repair work. I-24 westbound will be closed at exit 52A, with traffic

detoured to I-440. I-40 westbound will be closed at exit 211, with traffic detoured to I-24 around the

downtown loop. The on ramp from Murfreesboro Rd to I-24 westbound will be closed.

 LOOK AHEAD: 4/14 – 4/17 Continuously from 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be two lanes closed on I-

40 WB at Fairfield Ave (MM 211) for bridge repair work. I-24 WB will be closed at exit 52A, with

traffic detoured to I-440. I-24 WB will be closed at exit 211, with traffic detoured to I-40 around the

downtown loop. The on ramp from Murfreesboro Rd to I-24 WB will be closed.

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State

Routes

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on I-40 in the EB and WB

directions for restripe operations. There will be two striping crews so work may be done on

multiple routes. MM 220-222

TDOT Region 3 • 6601 Centennial Boulevard • Nashville, Tennessee 37243

Tel: 615-741-7446 • Cell: 615-961-6717 • Email: Rebekah.Hammonds@tn.gov

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the

Donelson Pike interchange

 Daily, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be rolling roadblocks for blasting operations. Blasts are

tentatively scheduled for 3/30 and 4/4 at 1pm.

HUMPHREYS / HICKMAN COUNTY

Milling and Paving on I-40

 4/2 – 4/5, Nightly, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., Milling and Paving on I-40 both EB & WB

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in

Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

 Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closure in both directions for

trenching and boring operations at various locations throughout the project limits.

SMITH COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from the Smith County to the Gordonsville exit

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 EB and WB from the Smith

County Line to Gordonsville exit for resurfacing activities on I-40

WILSON COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from the Smith County to the Gordonsville exit

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 EB and WB from the Sparta

Pike exit to Smith Co. Line For resurfacing activities on I-40

GILES COUNTY

The resurfacing on I-65 from the Alabama state line to south of U.S. 64 (S.R. 15) including thin epoxy

overlay on the bridge over S.R. 273

 Nightly, 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for milling and paving. One lane will

remain open at all times. MM 0 – 13

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State

Routes

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on I-65 in the NB and SB

directions for restripe operations at the following locations: MM 74-78, 85-86, 87-98) There will be

two striping crews so work may be done on multiple routes.

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65 / SR 254

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit

ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB) in both directions for

grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

TDOT Region 3 • 6601 Centennial Boulevard • Nashville, Tennessee 37243

Tel: 615-741-7446 • Cell: 615-961-6717 • Email: Rebekah.Hammonds@tn.gov

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway

maintenance, one lane will always remain open.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY I-65

I-65 Interchange at Buckner Road

 4/2 – 4/5, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on I-65 NB and SB from MM 55.40 to MM

56.00 to take core samples in travel lanes and move barrier rail.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

The installation of interchange lighting and signals at the I-840/Veteran's Parkway interchange and

the widening of the I-840 WB exit ramp to Veterans.

 4/2, 12 a.m. – 5 a.m., The exit ramp from I-840 EB to I-24 EB (Exit 53A) will be narrowed and traffic

shifted to grind the riding surface

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Replacement of Broadway Bridge

 Continuous: A permanent traffic switch on SR 1 (Broadway) between 10th Ave S and 12th Ave S for

bridge demolition reduces the bridge down to 2 lanes in each direction and a single pedestrian

path across the bridge.

 3/30 – 3/31, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., excluding weekends, there will be a double right lane closure on SR-1

(Broadway) WB between 10th Ave S and 12th Ave to begin demolition.

 4/4 – 4/5, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., there will be a double right lane closure on SR-1 (Broadway) EB between

10th Ave S and 12th Ave to begin demolition.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State

Routes

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on SR 06 in the NB and SB

directions for restripe operations. There will be two striping crews so work may be done on

multiple routes.

The resurfacing on U.S. 31E (S.R. 6) from north of S.R. 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (L.M. 18.60) to the

Sumner County line (L.M. 22.87)

 4/3 – 4/5, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closures for expansion joint repair and epoxy overlay

on bridge over CSX.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State

Routes

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on SR 11 in the NB and SB

directions for restripe operations. There will be two striping crews so work may be done on

multiple routes.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State

Routes

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on SR 24 in the EB and WB

TDOT Region 3 • 6601 Centennial Boulevard • Nashville, Tennessee 37243

Tel: 615-741-7446 • Cell: 615-961-6717 • Email: Rebekah.Hammonds@tn.gov

directions for restripe operations. There will be two striping crews so work may be done on

multiple routes.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State

Routes

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on SR 45 in the EB and WB

directions for restripe operations. There will be two striping crews so work may be done on

multiple routes.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 106

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State

Routes

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on SR 106 in the NB and SB

directions for restripe operations. There will be two striping crews so work may be done on

multiple routes.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) –

Piedmont Move Prior

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike

in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation

of water line, underground communications, and overhead power. Courtney Avenue will be closed

and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will closed. Kings Lane will be closed.

Flaggers will be utilized.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

The resurfacing on S.R. 155 (Briley Pkwy) from the McGavock Pike ramp to the bridge over I-65

including S.R. 6 from Ellington Pkwy (L.M.15.49) to Gallatin Pike (L.M. 16.49)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary ramp closures, in both directions on Briley

Parkway (SR 155) for final striping.

The random on-call pavement marking on various Interstate and State Routes.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

o closures at the NB and SB on and off ramps on SR 155 and Centennial for On Call restripe

work.

o closures at the NB and SB on and off ramps on SR 155 and County Hospital Rd for On Call

restripe work.

o closures at the NB and SB on and off ramps on SR 155 and Ashland City Hwy for On Call

restripe work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 174

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State

Routes

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on SR 174 in the NB and SB

directions for restripe operations. There will be two striping crews so work may be done on

multiple routes.

TDOT Region 3 • 6601 Centennial Boulevard • Nashville, Tennessee 37243

Tel: 615-741-7446 • Cell: 615-961-6717 • Email: Rebekah.Hammonds@tn.gov

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 254

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State

Routes

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on SR 254 in the EB and WB

directions for restripe operations. There will be two striping crews so work may be done on

multiple routes.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State

Routes

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary mobile lane closures on SR 255 in the NB and SB

directions for restripe operations. There will be two striping crews so work may be done on

multiple routes.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the

Donelson Pike interchange

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure on Donelson Pk for utility relocation work. There

will be a brief stoppage of traffic on Donelson Pk in both directions between Terminal Dr ramps and

Hangar Ln for blasting operations. Tentatively scheduled for 3/31 and 4/5 at 1pm.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 265

The improvement of the intersection on SR 45 (Old Hickory Blvd) at SR 265 (Central Pike), including

grading, drainage, paving, retaining wall and signals.

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Central Pike at the intersection of

Old Hickory Blvd.; there will be a closure of the southbound turning lane on Old Hickory Blvd, to

westbound Central Pike, for saw cutting, sidewalk, retaining wall and curb & gutter installation.

MARSHALL COUNTY SR 11

The construction of a Bulb-Tee beam bridge on U.S. 31A (S.R. 11, Nashville Highway) over Rock Creek

(L.M. 13.18) in Lewisburg, including grading, drainage and paving.

 3/20 – 3/22, Continuous, Restricted Lane width to 12 feet for bridge repair with single lane closure.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Temporary Lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage

installation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

LPLM: Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR-1

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy)

from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

Industrial Blvd will be closed on 3/10-3/12 for utility line crossing.

TDOT Region 3 • 6601 Centennial Boulevard • Nashville, Tennessee 37243

Tel: 615-741-7446 • Cell: 615-961-6717 • Email: Rebekah.Hammonds@tn.gov

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on

SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

LPLM: City of Gallatin Sidewalks

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Temporary Lane closures for grading, drainage installation and sidewalk

installation

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR

252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for traffic control

and grading operations. There may be extended delays the week of March 6th as traffic is swapped

to Phase 2 between Trinity Rd and Wilson Pk.

WILIAMSON COUNTY SR 100

The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses.

One lane will remain open at all times

WILIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses.

One lane will remain open at all times

WILIAMSON COUNTY SR 246

The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses.

One lane will remain open at all times

WILIAMSON COUNTY SR 248

The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses.

One lane will remain open at all times

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 397

The removing & replacing of snow plowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses.

One lane will remain open at all times

WILSON COUNTY SR 24

The removing & replacing of snowplowable pavement marker lenses on various State Routes

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Alternating NB & SB lane closures for replacing pavement marker lenses.