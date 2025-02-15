Rita Wilson Announces Special Guests for Nashville Symphony Debut

The Nashville Symphony is excited to announce the addition of two legendary musicians to take part in Rita Wilson’s Nashville Symphony debut concert. This one-night-only engagement takes place on Saturday, March 8 at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center, and tickets and more information can be found at nashvillesymphony.org/ritawilson.

Rita Wilson, a multi-talented singer, songwriter, actor, and producer, will appear with the Nashville Symphony in her first-ever concert with full orchestra, conducted by the dynamic and versatile Lucas Waldin. Rita will be joined by special guests and collaborators, multiple GRAMMY® nominee and inductee in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame Jackson Browne and Colombian singer, songwriter, and Latin GRAMMY® Award-winner and GRAMMY® nominee Sebastián Yatra.

This truly special evening will feature world premiere arrangements of Rita’s most beloved original hits by six-time GRAMMY® nominee Rob Mounsey. The concert will also feature covers of some of Rita’s favorite songs featured on her most recent album, Now & Forever: Duets, including “Let It Be Me” with Jackson Browne, and from her debut album, AM/FM. This engaging exploration of classic popular music and storytelling is presented and curated by Rita herself, where she will share her authentic artistic vision and deep love of music. Rita’s passion for creating and interpreting music and the stories behind each song is infectious, making for an unforgettable evening.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email