Rising Country Artist Belles to Perform at Hop Springs

Rising country artist Belles is hitting the road this summer with her newly announced Songs & Stories Tour, a run of shows designed to bring fans closer to the music and the inspiration behind it. The tour launches May 1 in Bell Buckle, Tennessee, and will make a stop in Murfreesboro at Hop Springs on July 31st.

Designed as a stripped-down listening experience, the Songs & Stories Tour will highlight the storytelling at the heart of Belles’ songwriting, with the artist sharing personal moments and real-life inspirations behind the songs as she performs them live.

“This tour is really about the stories behind the music, the real moments and people that inspired them,” says Belles. “I’m so excited to play my new song ‘Son of Jolene’ live. I love getting to meet the fans in person who I’ve been sharing this journey with online. There’s just something special about the moments we create together that you can’t replicate on social media, only in a room full of live music and that kind of magic. I’ve also just finished writing my debut album, coming out this fall, so I’ll be playing a lot of brand new music too.”

Most tour dates will feature Johnny Gates as the opening act, with Averie Bielski joining the Atlanta performance. Belles will also appear as a special guest supporting country legend Gene Watson for two shows in Tennessee and Alabama.

The tour arrives as momentum continues to build around Belles’ highly anticipated new single “Son of Jolene,” a collaboration with international music legend Dolly Parton. The track arrives April 17 and will impact country radio May 11, marking a major milestone as Belles builds toward her debut full-length album, due later this year.

Inspired by the timeless narrative that captivated generations, Belles penned “Son of Jolene” as a clever, character-driven continuation of the classic story, imagining a chance encounter years later with Jolene’s son. Blending vivid storytelling with a modern country edge, the song honors the spirit of the original track while introducing a fresh perspective. Fans can pre-save “Son of Jolene” here.

The collaboration began as a creative spark rooted in admiration. After hearing the track, Parton immediately connected with its concept and recognized it as a natural creative fit. Her enthusiasm ultimately brought the collaboration to life, bridging generations through a shared commitment to great storytelling. PEOPLE debuted an exclusive feature on the song offering an inside look at the story and inspiration behind the highly anticipated track, calling it “…the equivalent of a musical and generational bridge being built between the two artists.” [Read here]. Arriving on the heels of her self-titled EP, Belles’ new single “Son of Jolene” marks a defining moment in her rise as an emerging artist. The EP showcased her emotional depth and storytelling, building on the viral success of her breakout single “Crazy As Me.”

Making waves in Nashville since 2018, Belles has established herself as a powerful voice in country music, building a formidable digital presence with over 1.5 million followers on social media platforms, including in excess of 700,000 on Facebook and 450,000 on TikTok – alongside more than 100 million cumulative views and streams. With a global record deal with East Music Row Records, a publishing agreement with Deluge Music, a management relationship with Red Light Management, and performances alongside artists including Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, and Jake Worthington, and a debut full-length album slated for release in 2026, Belles’ momentum shows no signs of slowing down.

For more information and to stay updated on Belles, visit https://bellesmusic.com.

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