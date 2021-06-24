Rippavilla Reopens Wedding and Event Spaces

Rippavilla is now available as an event and wedding venue in Spring Hill. The pre-Civil War home has 98 adjoining acres with multiple event space options. Rippavilla is just minutes from historic Franklin, Tenn.

Wedding ceremonies can be held on several portions of the property depending on guest count, and receptions can be held in the courtyard or in the boxwood gardens. The property also showcases spacious fields and hills that can host both large and small ceremonies and receptions.

Battle of Franklin Trust CEO Eric A. Jacobson said, “We are pleased to offer Rippavilla as a wedding and event venue to expose more people to the incredibly beautiful and historic Rippavilla story.”

Rippavilla as an event venue will allow brides to bring in their preferred vendors. Battle of Franklin Trust Event and Group Tour Coordinator, Hannah Jacobs said, “After working with so many brides, I know they will appreciate being able to bring in their preferred florists or caterers. We want to do whatever we can to make the brides comfortable with their decisions on the best day of their lives.”

Items included in the rental package consist of a one-hour rehearsal, use of grounds for an engagement or bridal photography session, indoor rooms for bridal and groom parties, quality staff, parking, restrooms, and access to the grounds year-round for planning purposes.

In addition to weddings, Rippavilla has access to the Ikard Center which holds approximately 150 guests seated at round tables and is available at $500 for five hours. The amphitheater is also available for small concerts.

The cost for booking a space at Rippavilla for a full day is $3,500, and for an additional $500 couples can have the historic home opened for their guests to tour prior to their reception.

For more information, contact Hannah Jacobs at [email protected] or call (615) 905-0687.

About The Battle of Franklin Trust

The Battle of Franklin Trust is a 501(c)(3) corporation. Its mission is to “preserve, understand, and interpret the story of a people forever impacted by the American Civil War.”