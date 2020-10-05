Rippavilla Public Town Hall Meeting #2 on Oct. 20

The City of Spring Hill – with its consultant team Tuck-Hinton – will be holding a virtual Town Hall Meeting on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 beginning at 6:30pm. The interactive public meeting will be held virtually using Zoom using the following link below.

Building off of Town Hall #1 and the survey that followed, Town Hall #2 meeting seeks to further engage both the stakeholders of Historic Rippavilla and the residents of Spring Hill in evaluating conceptual site plans and development strategies proposed for the property. Feedback that the planning team has received to date will be incorporated into a series of conceptual site plans that will be used to illustrate how these ideas could be applied to Historic Rippavilla. The virtual meeting will consist of a brief presentation followed by Questions and Answers. Additional input and feedback will be sought out during and following this public meeting.

The virtual meeting will consist of a brief presentation followed by Q&A – additional input and feedback will be sought out during and following this meeting.

Join from a PC, Mac, iPad, iPhone or Android device:

Please click this URL to join. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86410646904

Or join by phone:

Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US: +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 9128

Webinar ID: 864 1064 6904

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/klLNARHeY