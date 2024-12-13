Ring in the New Year at Luke’s 32 Bridge

It’s almost 2025, and Luke’s 32 Bridge is ringing in the new year with the Country Countdown!

Whatever kind of party you’re in the mood for, Luke’s has your ticket! The Main Floors ticket includes access to the main Bank Floor and Mezzanine dining areas, with live bands, and dancing. The Rooftop ticket includes access to all six levels at Luke’s including both rooftop patios, with live bands all night and DJs starting at 10 p.m.

Don’t want to stick to just one Lower Broadway bar? No problem! You can purchase a Platinum Pass, which gives you expedited access — no standing in long lines! — to all of TC Restaurant Group’s downtown Nashville establishments, including Luke’s 32 Bridge, Morgan Wallen’s This Bar + Tennessee Kitchen, Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa and Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up.

Tickets are $40 for Main Floors General Admission, which includes access to the Bank Floor and Mezzanine levels, with live bands all night. The Rooftop General Admission ticket is $80, and includes access to all areas at Luke’s including both rooftop patios, with live music on all levels and rooftop DJs starting at 10 p.m.

Tickets are $250 for the Platinum Pass, which grants expedited full-venue access to Luke’s 32 Bridge, Morgan Wallen’s This Bar + Tennessee Kitchen, Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa and Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up. Platinum Pass entry is contingent on venue capacity. New Year’s Eve tickets are available to ages 21+ only.

Looking to elevate your New Year’s Eve plans further? Book a VIP table for your group and ring in 2025 in style at Luke’s 32 Bridge with VIP Services. Book a table here: https://www.sevenrooms.com/events/lukes32bridge.

Tickets are available for purchase on LineLeap: https://tickets.lineleap.com/e/gObFfN705Z2Nw2TkLIS0?t=e49ea0

