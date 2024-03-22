Riley Strain’s Body Found in Cumberland River

March 22, 2024 – The body of Riley Strain was recovered from the Cumberland River in West Nashville Friday.

Live updates on the search of Riley Strain

Riley’s body was found approximately 8 miles from downtown. Metro Police Chief John Drake said in a press conference on Friday morning that area workers were removing an object from the river when Riley’s body appeared at the surface.

The Nashville Fire Department was immediately contacted and responded quickly to retrieve the body from the river. Medical examiners reviewed the body and was able to confirm the body was Riley Strain.

Riley went missing on Friday, March 8 after being kicked out of Luke Bryan’s Bar on Broadway. TTC Restaurant Group and Luke’s 32 Bridge provided information to authorities including all security camera footage, photos of Riley at the establishment with detailed time stamps, transaction records, and staff accounts. Records show he purchased and was served one alcoholic drink and two waters. At 9:35 p.m., he was escorted from the venue, Luke’s 32 Bridge stating that “our security team made a decision based on our conduct standards to escort him from the venue through our Broadway exit at the front of our building. He was followed down the stairs with one member of his party. The individual with Riley did not exit and returned upstairs.”

Riley’s friends told police that after he got kicked out, they lost sight of him. The friends then began to look for him and even attempted to locate him by checking his Snapchat location but were unsuccessful.

Strain was last seen wearing a black/brown button-up shirt with a black chest pocket, blue jeans, brown boots and a black Apple watch.

Chief Drake added that when officials retrieved his body, Riley was still wearing the same outfit he was seen in on the night he disappeared.

No foul play-related trauma was observed.

An autopsy is pending and TABC is continuing an investigation to determine if Riley was overserved.