Richard “Dick” Tennent Named Ed Moody Award of Excellence Recipient

Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee (BGCMT) this week announced Richard “Dick” Tennent as the recipient of the 9th “Ed Moody Award of Excellence.” He will accept the award at the 32nd Annual Steak & Burger Dinner taking place virtually on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 6:30 PM.

BGCMT’s “Ed Moody Award of Excellence” honors the revered Williamson County businessman who helped establish the Franklin Clubhouse in 1989. Moody co-founded Moody Tire Co. after World War II with his brother, Tom, and dedicated his life to improving his beloved community.

The award recognizes an individual or organization that has made a lasting impact on Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee and the Williamson County community. Richard “Dick” Tennent joins the ranks of other distinguished recipients such as: Ron Crutcher, Captain Clay Mackey & Engineer David Edge, Peggy Smith, Sandra Moody Sullivan, Robert Blair, Cathy Perry, Loy Hardcastle, Andy Marshall and the Franklin Noon Rotary Club. Each year the award is chosen by a panel of BGCMT staff, Board members, and Williamson County community leaders.

Richard “Dick” Tennent has been invaluable resource to the Franklin Club since joining forces in 2017 with the late Sandra Moody Sullivan to tutor young members needing help with homework. Having retired from the Navy and the government, Tennent can be found Monday thru Thursday from 3 pm to 5 pm working math problems and reading stories to Club members. Tennent, a member of the Franklin Rotary Club at Breakfast, also spearheads the Club’s Rotary Youth Leadership Award (RYLA) application process ensuring that a Boys & Girls Club member is selected each year to attend the RYLA camp held each summer at Austin Peay State University. Thanks to his efforts 16 local Boys & Girls Club youth have attended the camp.

The Steak & Burger Dinner generates much-needed revenue to provide Club members (ages 5-18) with valuable resources and exceptional after school and summer care. Support of the dinner ensures that youth are 100% ready for their great futures–ready to read, ready for class the next day, ready to graduate, ready for their careers and ready to serve their communities.

About the Steak & Burger Dinner

The Steak & Burger Dinner is a time-honored tradition benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee (BGCMT).The 32nd Annual Steak & Burger & Dinner will be a virtual event and talent competition like no other! Boys & Girls Club members will showcase their unique talents for guests to enjoy. Special guest judges will offer their expertise and choose our youth superstar. During the dinner, our Youths of the Year will share their speeches. The 2021 Steak & Burger Dinner will be held virtually on Thursday, May 13th from 6:30PM to 7:30PM.

Tickets can be reserved at https://bgcmt.org/event/steak-burger-dinner/.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee

For more than 118 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee (BGCMT) has enabled all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. Annually, more than 4,700 youth are served at eleven Middle Tennessee Boys & Girls Clubs and through community outreach initiatives. Clubs are located in Davidson & Williamson counties. Boys & Girls Clubs provides a safe place, professional caring staff, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Priority programs emphasize academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. To learn more, please visit www.bgcmt.org or follow us at @BGCMidTN.