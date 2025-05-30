Ribbon Cutting: Williamson County Animal Hospital 50th Anniversary

Williamson County Animal Hospital held a ribbon cutting for its 50th anniversary at 1126 Murfreesboro Rd. in Franklin on May 14, 2025.

No Appointment Needed! Walk-in Animal Hospital. Exceptional pet care is our top priority here at Williamson County Animal Hospital. We have been caring for our community since 1975, and take pride in offering each and every patient compassion and the most current veterinary treatments.

Williamson County Animal Hospital

1126 Murfreesboro Rd.

Franklin, TN 37064

