Whit’s Frozen Custard celebrated its new location with a ribbon cutting on May 31, 2023, at 4886 Port Royal Rd. in Spring Hill Tennessee.

Frozen custard chain with vanilla, chocolate & a rotating weekly flavor, plus a range of toppings.

Whit’s Frozen Custard

4886 Port Royal Rd.

Spring Hill, TN 37174

(931) 451-7296

Facebook

