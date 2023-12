Waldo’s Chicken & Beer held a ribbon cutting on December 13, 2023, at 7010 Executive Center Drive in Brentwood Tennessee.

Waldo’s Chicken & Beer is all about great chicken, cooked two ways: Southern Fried and Rotisserie. Paired with a scratch-made menu of Southern sides, delicious sauces, and more.

Waldo’s Chicken & Beer

7010 Executive Center Drive

Brentwood, TN 37027

(615) 588-9049

