Ribbon Cutting: Vintage Franklin

Vintage Franklin held a ribbon cutting for its location on May 22, 2024, at 871 Oak Meadow Dr. in Franklin Tennessee.

Experience incomparable living in your new home at Vintage Franklin. Their one, two- and three-bedroom apartments include quality finishes such as fully equipped kitchens, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops with tile backsplashes to help you cook up all those recipes you’ve been dying to try.

Vintage Franklin

871 Oak Meadow Dr.

Franklin, TN 37064

(833) 366-9235

