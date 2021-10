ubreakifix held its ribbon cutting for its new location on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 1008 Crossings Blvd in Spring Hill.

While common repairs include cracked screens, battery issues, and water damage, uBreakiFix repair experts have fixed more than 12 million devices and can help with most any tech mishaps, with most basic repairs completed in two hours or less. More Info

ubreakifix

1008 Crossings Blvd

Spring Hill, TN 37174

(931) 451-7981

Facebook