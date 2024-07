Tru U Esthetix held a ribbon cutting for its location on June 13, 2024, at 256 Seaboard Ln in Franklin Tennessee.

At Tru U Esthetix, they believe in the power of natural ingredients and gentle techniques. Only using the highest quality products that are free from harsh chemicals, ensuring your skin receives the utmost care and attention it deserves.

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

Tru U Esthetix

256 Seaboard Ln

Franklin, TN 37067

(615) 613-3910

Facebook

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email