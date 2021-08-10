Ribbon Cutting: Trinity Church – “Trinity On Main”

Trinity Church held its ribbon cutting on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 5226 Main Street, Suite D in Spring Hill.
Trinity is a part of the United Methodist Church. We exist to engage the families of Spring Hill with the gospel of Jesus; embrace families with the love of Jesus, and equip families to follow Jesus together.
Trinity Church worships at the AMC Theater in Spring Hill, and now with this new location at 5226 Main Street, Suite D, Spring Hill TN, they will be able to serve this community throughout the week. This location serves as a small worship center, youth classrooms, conference room, and more.
Trinity Church
5226 Main Street, Suite D
Spring Hill, TN 37174
