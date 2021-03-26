Ribbon Cutting: The Well Outreach

The Well Outreach held its ribbon cutting on Thursday, February 15, 2021, at 5306 Main St, in Spring Hill.

The Well Outreach provides food assistance and much more to families in Spring Hill, Thompson’s Staton, College Grove, Northern Columbia and Santa Fe.

The Well Outreach
5306 Main St
Spring Hill, TN 37174
(615) 302-9355

