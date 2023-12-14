Ribbon Cutting: The Club at Cool Springs

Photo by Jim Wood

The Club at Cool Springs held a ribbon cutting on December 4, 2023, at 1909 Mallory Lane Suite 203 in Franklin Tennessee.

The Club at Cool Springs’ mission is to promote a unique engaging experience through socialization, education, and innovative techniques. With their Hearthstone Memory Support Program, they provide seniors with a safe environment to explore their independence through authentic engagement and peer socialization.

