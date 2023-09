The Children’s Ballet Theatre celebrated its ribbon cutting on September 21, 2023, at 3015 Belshire Village, Unit 206 in Spring Hill Tennessee.

The Children’s Ballet Theatre offers dance and theater classes for students ages 2.5 and older. They have a welcoming environment and classes in the French tradition

The Children’s Ballet Theatre

3015 Belshire Village, Unit 206

Spring Hill, TN 37174

(931) 398-0148

Facebook