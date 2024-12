The Bottle Shop, located at 1556 W McEwen Drive in Franklin, Tennessee, held a 13th Anniversary ribbon cutting on November 15, 2024.

Serving the greater Franklin / Nashville community since 2012. Conveniently located adjacent to Whole Foods in Cool Springs with easy access off I-65. Full-service Wine & Spirits Retailer with excellent deals and hard-to-find items.

The Bottle Shop

1556 W McEwen Drive

Franklin, TN 37067

