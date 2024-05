The Board Room Charcuterie Wine Bar held a ribbon cutting on May 9, 2024, at 1001 Westhaven Blvd., Ste 100 in Franklin Tennessee.

Charcuterie boards, tapas, various wines, cocktails, mocktails, bourbon & whiskeys. WOB!

The Board Room Charcuterie Wine Bar

1001 Westhaven Blvd., Ste 100

Franklin, TN 37064

(615) 905-4981

