Ribbon Cutting: Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance

Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance held a ribbon cutting at 2160 Reserve Blvd. in Spring Hill on April 8, 2025.

Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance (TOA) was established in 1926 and continues to set the standard for orthopedic care in Tennessee. TOA’s physicians include nationally and internationally renowned surgeons who provide specialized expertise in sports medicine, joint replacement, spine, hand, wrist and elbow, foot and ankle, shoulder, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and interventional pain management.

2160 Reserve Blvd.

Spring Hill, TN 37174

