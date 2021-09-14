Ribbon Cutting: Sugaring NYC in Spring Hill

Sugaring NYC held its ribbon cutting for its new location on Friday, August 20, 2021, at 4816 Main Street Unit E in Spring Hill.

Sugaring NYC is an organic waxing and lash studio business in Spring Hill. Organic Sugaring, the best way to remove unwanted hair. Once you try Sugaring, I bet you’ll never go back to waxing or shaving — only the best natural ingredients for your skin

Sugaring NYC

4816 Main Street Unit E

Spring Hill, TN 37174

(931) 398-0471

Facebook