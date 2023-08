Staples held its ribbon cutting for their store remodel on August 9, 2023, at 2000 Mallory Ln., Suite 290 in Franklin.

With a focus on the small businesses and consumers community, Staples in Franklin, TN provides innovative printing, shipping, technology, travel, and recycling services, along with products and inspiration essential to the new ways of working and learning.

Staples

2000 Mallory Ln., Suite 290

Franklin, TN 37067

(615) 771-2013