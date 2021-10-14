Ribbon Cutting: Southern Homes Collective

Southern Homes Collective held its ribbon cutting for its new location on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 2015 Tollgate Blvd in Thompson’s Station.

Jill Arnold and Duwayne Matz started their team in 2018 and have since helped many buyers and sellers in Middle Tennessee. They offer complimentary services when sellers list their homes with their team. At closing, they donate $100 to the clients’ favorite charity. They are experts in negotiating contracts, relocating clients to the area, and will ensure the transaction is seamless for each client they help. Southern Homes Collective is part of Compass Real Estate, a leader in the real estate industry.

