Southaven at Commonwealth celebrated its ribbon cutting on July 11, 2023, at 100 John Green Place in Spring Hill Tennessee.

Come home to sophisticated living at Southaven at Commonwealth Apartment Homes in beautiful serene Spring Hill, Tennessee. Whether you choose a 1, 2, or 3-bedroom apartment, you will find quality craftsmanship with attention to every detail.

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

Southaven at Commonwealth

100 John Green Place

Spring Hill, TN 37174

(844) 451-8875

Facebook