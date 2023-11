Smith Wynd CPA held a ribbon cutting on November 2, 2023, at 5343 Main Street in Spring Hill Tennessee.

With offices in Franklin and Spring Hill, Tennessee, Smith Wynd CPA offers our clients tax, accounting, and business consulting services.

Smith Wynd CPA

5343 Main Street

Spring Hill, TN 37174

(615) 791-0010

Facebook