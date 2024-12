Sheraton Nashville Brentwood, located at 760 Old Hickory Blvd. in Nashville, Tennessee, held a ribbon cutting on November 18, 2024.

The hotel offers more than just guestrooms, including a meeting space, live entertainment, Sip & Sound Restaurant, Club Lounge, Fitness Center and a Yoga Studio (featuring a peloton bike).

1 of 5

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

Sheraton Nashville Brentwood

760 Old Hickory Blvd.

Nashville, TN 37027

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email