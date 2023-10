Pilates for Life celebrated its ribbon cutting on September 7, 2023, at 130 9th Ave S #110 in Franklin Tennessee.

Pilates for Life is a fully equipped Pilates studio offering custom private and duet reformer sessions. The STOTT PILATES® comprehensive certified owner-instructor works one-on-one with adults of all ages and fitness levels.

MORE RIBBON CUTTINGS

Pilates for Life

130 9th Ave S #110

Franklin, TN 37064

(931) 334-6572

Facebook