Longevity Chiropractic celebrated its ribbon cutting on August 9, 2023, at 2095 Branford Place, Suite 102 in Thompson’s Station Tennessee.

In addition to the traditional chiropractic methods, Dr. Long practices a postural correction technique known as QSM3 that doesn’t involve any cracking/popping/twisting of the spine, making it suitable for everyone from infants to the elderly.

Longevity Chiropractic

2095 Branford Place, Suite 102

Thompson’s Station, TN 37179

(931) 295-6882

Facebook