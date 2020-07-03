Ribbon Cutting For The Lantern At Morning Pointe Spring Hill
Photo by Spring Hill Chamber

On Tuesday, June 30th, The Lantern At Morning Pointe Spring Hill, celebrated their Virtual Grand Opening with a ribbon-cutting celebration!

They opened their doors to residents early this year, but due to restrictions, were unable to host their grand-opening until June.

The Lantern at Morning Pointe of Spring Hill is a Center of Excellence community offering a compassionate environment for seniors with a wide spectrum of memory care needs including Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

Call and schedule a tour today at (931) 451-0950


