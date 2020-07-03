



On Tuesday, June 30th, The Lantern At Morning Pointe Spring Hill, celebrated their Virtual Grand Opening with a ribbon-cutting celebration!

They opened their doors to residents early this year, but due to restrictions, were unable to host their grand-opening until June.

The Lantern at Morning Pointe of Spring Hill is a Center of Excellence community offering a compassionate environment for seniors with a wide spectrum of memory care needs including Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

Call and schedule a tour today at (931) 451-0950



