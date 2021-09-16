Ribbon Cutting: Inline Electric Supply Co. in Spring Hill

By
Michael Carpenter
-
inline electric supply co
Photo by Spring Hill Chamber

Inline Electric Supply Co. held its ribbon cutting for its new location on Monday, August 23, 2021, at 4001 Parkfield Loop N Suites 1-3 in Spring Hill.

Inline Electric Supply Co. opened its doors in 1988 in Huntsville, AL with a strategy to be the best source for electrical contractors, installers, commercial, institutional, and industrial customers to purchase their electrical supplies. Inline’s goal is to have abundant local stocks at competitive prices and to employ individuals who will offer service that exceeds our customer’s expectations. They opened their doors in Spring Hill on August 23, 2021!

Inline Electric Supply Co.
4001 Parkfield Loop N Suites 1-3
Spring Hill, TN 37174
(931) 489-9000
Facebook

